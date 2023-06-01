Funeral Service for the late Mario Rudolph Strachan aged 60 of Yamacraw Beach Estates will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 7th June, 2023 at Faith Temple Ministries International, off Prince Charles Drive.

Officiating will be Bishop Philemon Wilson assisted by Pastor Carlos Thompson. Cremation will follow.

Mario was preceded in death by his Parents: Gloria Strachan and John Strachan; Grandparents: Roland Evans, Lula P. Ferguson-Williams, Fred Strachan, Florence Strachan, and David & Eloise Colebrooke.

Cherished memories will remain in the hearts of his Children: Mariloquia (Lothario) Strachan-Cartwright and Chavez (Lezien) Strachan; Grandchild: Za’nai Strachan; Adopted Grandchildren: Somali-Rose, Rihanna, and Paris; Sisters: Rochelle Strachan, Jannice Strachan, Tracy Strachan, Margaret Armbrister and Juanita Kelly; Brothers: John Strachan and Jeron Strachan; Aunts: Betty Major and family, Irene Ferguson and family, Cecelia Karsant and family, Minister Ethel Sands and family, Reverend Dr. Alberta Williams and family, Genevea Mortimer and family, Deaconess Violet Evans-Rolle, Daphne Evans, Christine Evans and family, Robin Williams and family, family of the late Gertrude Evans; Uncles: Wendzel King and family, Late Ernest Strachan and family, Roland Evans Jr. and family, Lee Williams and family, Dr. Joseph Evans (grand-uncle); Nieces and Nephews: Juliet Strachan, John Strachan Jr., Gina Armbrister, Tamel Armbrister, Janae Brown, Ainsley Brown, Emmarie Mackey, and Johnelle Gibson; Grandnieces: Adrianna Strachan, Raven, Reign, and Jerriniah Joseph; Numerous cousins and their families including: Ernest Strachan and family, David Strachan and family, Javin Strachan and family, Emory Strachan and family, Shaquel Strachan, Shankera Strachan, Dr. Kendall Major and family; and a Host of other relatives and friends.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Tuesday 6th June, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday 7th June, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.