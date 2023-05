Mario Rudolph Strachan, aged 60 of Yamacraw Beach Estates, died on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023.

He is survived by his Daughter: Mariloquia Strachan-Cartwright; Son: Chavez Strachan; Grandchildren: Za’nai, Somali-Rose, Rihanna, and Paris; Sisters: Rochelle, Janice, and Tracy Strachan, Margaret Armbrister, and Juanita Kelly; Brothers: John and Jeron Strachan; Nieces & Nephews: Juliet and John Jr. Strachan, Janae, and Ainsley Brown, Emmarie Mackey, Adrianna, Raven, and Reign Strachan, and Jerriniah Joseph; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.