Graveside service for Mario Trevor Ambrister, 41 yrs., a resident of #16 Drayton Road & formerly of Smith’s Hill, Andros, will be held at Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads, on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dora Smith, assisted by Bishop Donnie Storr.

Left to cherish his memories are:

Daughter: Makaila Ambrister

Mother: Maedawn Ambrister-Rahming

Brothers: Steve Ambrister, Teniel & Ulysses Rahming Jr. & Shalano Butler

Sister: Ulyssia Rahming

Nephews: Steven, Steffon, Stevon & Steve Ambrister Jr.

Niece: Stevette Ambrister

Uncles: Stafford Sr., Lucas Sr., Herman Sr. & Cecil Ambrister, Morgan Rolle,

Amos Flowers, Braynen Taylor Sr., Sidney Henfield, & Wencil Smith Sr.

Aunts: Dorothy Patricia Ambrister-Taylor, Alice Phillips, Prenell Henfield, Pastor Dora

Pamela Smith, Frances, Lavern, Victoria, & Shannon Ambrister & Lillian Newbold

A host of Cousins Including:

Elder Stafford Jr., Eddison, Lucas Jr., Herman Jr., Darius, Nadia, Raquel & Antonaii Ambrister, Clayton & Tracy Phillips, Wencil Jr. & Warshawski Smith, Natasha Ferguson, Tony Rolle, Una Daniels, Elnathan & Lester Flowers, Anthony & Braynen Taylor Jr.

Other Relatives Including:

Estranged Wife Manell Munroe-Ambrister, Sheila Smith-Johnson, Kayleigh Walker, Maedene & Vera Rahming, Raymond Butler, Lucy Taylor, Nathaniel Adderley, Pastor Arlene Smith, Bishop Fearlease Carey, Claramae Bain, Carolyn Taylor, Olgarene Clarke, Cheryl Smith (Godmother), Arnold Clarke & family.

Numerous Friends Including: Pastor Terry Tanis, Doris Kemp,Krysta Smith, Jamaal Gibson, Inga Johnson, Ocelis Moxey, Champ, Renika Glinton, Glenalee Gibson, Dianne Sweeting, Sherad

Woods, Elijah Green, Raphael Brennen, Jamaal Bethel, Ricardo Forbes,

Benedictine Thompson, Vincent Strachan, Candilique Newbold, Davonya Josey, Andricka

Woodside, Patrice Hanna-Johnson, Princess Whymms, Doraline Johnson, Nora Albury, Karen

Hepburn, Thomas (Ricky)Forbes, Leah Johnson, Yvonne Adderley, Larone Wray, Freddie &

Ingrid Brooks & family, Sheila Culmer & family, Ivy Rolle & family, Phyllis Green &

family, Latoya Smith-Burrows, Suzanne Rolle-Clarke, Staff of Department of Environmental

Health, Smith’s Hill Association and the Community of South Andros, Hillview SDA

Church family, staff of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, many others too numerous to mention. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses & Staff at the Flamingo Gardens Clinic and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 9-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.