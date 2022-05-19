Funeral service for Marion Annamae Cornish, 75, a resident of Moore’s Island, Abaco died on April 9th, 2022. Service will be held on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 at Greater Bethel Native Baptist Church, Moore’s Island, Abaco at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Pastor Preston Knowles assisted by other ministers. Interment will follow at Moore’s Island Public Cemetery, Moore’s Island, Abaco.

Left to mourn her passing are her loving

Children: Gregory Smith, Manessa Cornish, Sabrina Cornish.

Adopted children: Ted Cornish.

Daughters-in-law: Kimberly Greene, Beverly Cornish.

Adopted sister: Firstina Swain

Grandchildren: Geo Smith, Felix Burrows Jr, Miracle Fox, Rihanna Stuart, Michaela Toote, Princeton Greene, Tianna Greene, Laniska Cornish, Elisha Cornish, Lamar Cornish, Ted Jr, Ashton Cornish, Alvando Smith.

Nieces and Nephews: Aniska and Marilyn Bartlett, Phyllis and Felicia Swain, Tara, Alexandria, Merceal, Crystal Greene, Lauralee Swain, Diedre Bernadette, Rogjette, Lacricia, Steven Swain, Robbie Swain, Erin, Patricia McKenzie, Quincy and Oscar Swain, Leslie Greene.

Nephew-in-law: David Henfield,Darren Henfield, Clifford Henfield, Louis Cornish, Otis Cornish.

Niece-in-law: Jackie Robbins, Jenovah Wilmore, Trina Adderly, Julia Henfield, Anne Henfield.

Aunt: Edith Clarke.

Aunts-in-law: Minerva Davis

Godchildren: Latoya Swain, Sophia Bootle, Sherman Davis, Sabrina Sawyer.

Cousins: Violet Davis, Eugene Davis, Leoda McDonald, Virgil Davis, Baker, Franklin Hunt, Attlee Davis, Emily, Old Bone, Nevel Stuart, Milda Cornish, Cloe, Edmond Cornish, Efrom Cornish, Zelma Hepburn, Alice Munroe, Lillian Laing, Misty Pinder, Donna Lowe, Lisa Moss, Patricia Clarke, Timothy Clarke, Robert Clarke, Jermaine Davis, Carrington Davis, Spike Davis, Mon, Sheila, Hank, Old T, Diedre Bootle, Leslie, Norma, Gweny, Glen McDonald, Shelia Simms, Bill Swain, Weldon Davis, Ettajean Culmer and Aaron Davis.

Viewing will be held at Greater Bethel Native Baptist Church in Moore’s Island on Friday, May 20th from 12noon until 6:00pm and from on Saturday, May 21st from 9:00 am until service time.