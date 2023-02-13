Maritime cadets encouraged to ‘stay the course’

Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC) were encouraged to “stay the course” by Captain Dwain Hutchinson, Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) managing director and CEO who told them that if their journey is to become a chief engineer or a master mariner, it will not a be short or an easy one. But he told them that if he was able to achieve his goal, he was confident that they could, too.

Hutchinson spoke to the students participating in the BMCC on the campus of C. R. Walker Senior High School about his life story of humble beginnings and rising to the level he is at in a global industry.

The BMA administers one of the world’s leading ship registries, including some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated vessels, and the world’s largest passenger ship fleet. Today, there are more than 1,500 vessels flying The Bahamas flag.

Hutchinson recalls that the maritime industry was not even on his radar while he was in school.

“There were no such opportunities such as you students have today – exposure to a vibrant industry such as global shipping,” said Hutchinson. “There was no such thing as the Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps when I was in high school. You students have an excellent opportunity ahead of you to take full advantage of this ever-growing industry.”

The BMA chief spoke to the students about how he literally circumnavigated the world during his career at sea.

Hutchinson is stationed at BMA head office in London and quite often travels to the other offices that are located in Piraeus, Greece; Hong Kong, China; Tokyo, Japan; New York City, USA; and Nassau, Bahamas.

His one regret, however, was that he was not fluent in a second language.

With the world now a global village, he encouraged the students to take every opportunity to become fluent in a second language. He said that even though the “language” of the shipping industry is English, chances are if they are working on a ship, there will be multiple nationalities. He said they may all speak English but that they would also have their native language.

Hutchinson admonished the cadets to do well in their internal and national examinations as they have a strategic advantage attending schools in The Bahamas. He reminded them that the key is establishing a strong academic foundation while in high school.

Hutchinson completed his tertiary education before commencing his maritime studies in Scotland at Glasgow College of Nautical Studies. Qualified with a UK Master Mariner (Unlimited) STCW Certificate of Competency, his seagoing career spanned 14 years with services on a variety of ships including bulk carriers, tankers, ore-bulk-oil carriers, general cargo and container ships, ferries and passenger roll-on/roll-off ships. He has been employed with the BMA for over two decades, where he has served in various executive and managerial capacities.