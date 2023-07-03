Maritime Cadets graduate 97

The Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC) is expected to experience growth in the next academic year with plans in place to open a center at the L.N. Coakley High School on Exuma, revival of the center in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, and the establishment of a group in North Andros, according to Clayton Curtis, BMCC national coordinator.

“With all of these areas coming on stream, and with the established centers already in existence, it is anticipated that there will be in excess of 400 cadets nationwide registered with the BMCC,” said Curtis.

This as the BMCC saw 97 cadets graduate the program on four islands – Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Inagua and New Providence.

Of the cadets completing the program, Curtis said there appears to be a noticeable increase in cadets indicating intention to remain in the shipping industry.

“Literally on every island there are cadets who have committed to joining the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and a larger number of cadets on New Providence have committed to attending the LJM Maritime Academy.”

He said an increase in cadets interested in pursuing engineering degrees was also noted.

The national coordinator said they felt the success was due largely to the efforts of program administrators being able to conduct in-person classes soon after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under the very strict guidelines and protocols put in place by the Ministry [of Education, Science and Technology], there were in excess of 330 students in grades 10 through 12 nationwide who registered for the BMCC this past academic year,” he said.

Other successes he said include the opening of a second campus at the Anatol Rodgers School, which meant students who attend schools in the southwest quadrant of New Providence did not have to travel to C.R. Walker Senior High School to attend the Maritime Cadets classes.

Curtis said with the onboarding of Anatol Rodgers, program coordinators were “guardedly optimistic” that the second campus would grow in popularity.

Cadets on New Providence were also afforded the opportunity to go on field trips for the first time and each grade level was assigned a separate area of the maritime industry for this additional exposure.

Tenth-grade students toured marinas along the Bay Street foreshore and Potter’s Cay Dock where they were able to observe the operations of the inter-island trade and the mail boat system.

Eleventh-grade cadets visited the RBDF installations – Harbour Patrol and the HMBS Coral Harbour Base. They were able to observe how the conditions of a life at sea can be, especially while sharing a limited space with other people onboard the vessel.

Twelfth-grade cadets were taken to the LJM Maritime Academy where they gained insight into the post-high school institution. The visit was complemented by a tour of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s “Wonder of the Seas” where they were able to observe the day-to-day operations of the vessel in the engine room and the Bridge.

An area of concern, Curtis said, is the program’s lack of male participation in centers outside of New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“In a number of instances, there was only one male student amongst a group of females,” said Curtis. “Efforts will be made to create more of a gender balance within the various grade levels of the BMCC.”

He said on Inagua, the BMCC is forging a closer working relationship with the RBDF base on the island and with increased flights to the island beginning in July, consideration was being given to offering the standards for training and certification for watch-keepers (STCW) course for the cadets.

The STCW certificate is mandatory for everyone who works vessels, regardless of size or classification.