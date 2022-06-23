DEATH NOTICE

Marjorie Anna Adderley of Millerton, Long Island, died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, 19th June 2022. She is survived by her daughters Marcia Pratt, Shinique, Karell, Shantell, and Ava Adderley, Tiffany Pratt-Knowles and Tamika Adderley, one son in law Kevin Knowles, one sister Ena Adderley, four brothers Granville, George, David and Charles Adderley, 20 grand children, one great grand and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date