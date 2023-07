Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Marjorie “Margaret” Daxon, 73 yrs. a resident of Figi Court, Elizabeth Estates, passed away at PMH on Friday, June 23, 2023.

She is survived by her 2 sons: Gary & Jefferson; 4 daughters: Sophia, Bernadette, Maria & Donnell; 16 grand & 12 great grandchildren; 5 brothers: Lester, Charles, Derek, Wellington & Jerome; 5 sisters: Ruth Brown, Rev. Barbara Bain, Evangelist Brenda Martin, Evangelist Jennie North & Allison Gibson-Major; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.