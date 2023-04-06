Funeral service for thelate Marjorie Winton Davis aged 94 of Sandford Drive E., will be held on Tuesday, 11th April 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street North. Officiating will be The Most Reverend Patrick C. Pinder, Archbishop of Nassau assisted by Rev’d Fr. Glen Nixon and other clergy of the Catholic Diocese of Nassau. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Marjorie was preceded in death byParents: Sir Cyrus Ulysses Davis and Hilda Davis (née Tinker); Brothers: Randolph and Ivern Davis; and Sisters: Eulie Davis, Brenda Davis-Faroque and Dorothy Phillips.

Cherished memories are held by her Two Sisters: Constance Joseph and Joan Pinto; Four Brothers: Ambrose, Lawrence, Francis, and Anthony Davis; Brothers-in-law: Oscar Phillips, Kenneth Joseph, Akhter Faroque, Alan Pinto; Sisters-in-law: Linda Davis, Gemma Davis, Ella Davis; Uncle: Sir Winston Davis; Nieces: Ann Marie (Pembroke) Williams, Margot (Wesley) Ingraham, Paulette Davis, Sonya Phillips-Thompson, Francise (Calvin) Greene, Karen Kropf, Nneka Davis (Maynard McAlpin), Kala McDonald, Ariane (Keno) Simmons, Giselle (Elon) Joffre, Darel Clayton, Antonelle (Amir) Sultani, Nicole Davis-Faroque (Jean-Mikhail Sonson); Nephews: Robert Phillips(Bonnie), Ian Phillips (Eleanor), Stephen Davis (Samantha Lockhart), Brian (Sandra) Davis-Joseph, Marc (Jacqueline) Davis, Warren (Janelle) Davis, Greggory (Charnelle) Pinto, Jonathan (Erin) Pinto, Omar Davis-Faroque; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Jennifer Lynn, John-Wesley and Melissa Ingraham, Amanda and Adrian Philips, Lauren and Tatyana Thompson, Nia, Joshua and Brandon Joseph, Zavier Joseph-Smith, Jaden and Alex Bryant, Maya and Zara Mc Donald, Nathaniel and Andre Malique Davis, Gianluca and Andreas Clayton, Jayla, Ethan, Hunter and Summer Davis, Amirah and Aiyla Sultani, Nathan, Ava and Noah Simmons, Aaron, Gregory and Gia Pinto, Aviv and Eden Joffre, Vivian and Josephine Pinto; Numerous Cousins: The families of the late Gilbert Davis, Winston Davis, the late Carl Saunders Jr., the late Lucius Davis, The late Donald Davis, The late Ivy Colebrooke, the late Randolph Dean; Other Relatives and Friends: Arlene Davis, Mary Sweetnam, Gwen McDeigan Judy Munroe. Angela Cleare, Carol Hanna, Dr. Corolyn Hanna, Beverly Taylor, Elma Garraway, Telzena Coakley, Maria Symonette Kathleen Dummett, Marilyn Simmons, Sheila Cox, Peter Bowe Family, Patricia Rogers, Sisters of St. Martin Monastery, Members of: The Bahamas Girl Guides Assoc., Oblates Bahamas, The Legion of Mary, The Zonta Club, her former Students, Former M.O.E. Co-workers and numerous other friends; Godchildren: Lorraine Symonette, Wendy McNeil, Denise Davis- McKennie, Carol Dianne Bowe-Watson; Special Thanks: Archbishop Patrick Pinder, S.T.D., Rev.Fr. Glenn Nixon and Rev.Fr. Anselm and other members of the Catholic Diocese; Drs: Wesley Francis, Vantario Taylor, Agreta Eneas-Carey, Margo Munroe; Caregivers: Sister Knowles, Nurse Mackey and Nurse Adderley.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Saturday, 8th April 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH

In lieu of wreaths/flowers, please donate to The Bahamas Red Cross Society or The Bahamas Girl Guides Association.