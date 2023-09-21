Funeral Service for the late Mark Andrae Nottage, aged 60 of Claire Road, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday 21st September, 2023 at Grace Community Church, Palmetto Village. Officiating will be Pastor Lyall Bethel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish his loving memory are his Daughter: Krystle Lauren Nottage; Grand daughter: Lilah-Grace Hannah Hoffer-Nottage; Brothers and their wives: Carl Nottage and Brian (Chandra) Nottage; Sister: Maria Nottage; Former spouse: Rhonda Nottage-Smith

Nieces: Morgan Elizabeth and Chaden Williams; Cousins: Nicole Knowles, Vincent (and Juanita) Knowles, John, Kevin, Brian Patrick and Anthony Knowles, Farentino Knowles, Carmitta (and Garth) Johnson, Sonia Knowles, Gia (and Austin) Walker, Kim Knowles, Dr. Ann (and Jason) Gilchrist; Mother-in-law: Nancy Storr; Brothers In Law: Sheldon Storr, Montoyo Laing; Sisters-in-Law: Jannice Cooper, Dearalene Farrington, Nikia Laing and Lashonda Laing; Uncles-in-Law: Nathaniel Jones (Vaneria), Alfred Storr, Cedric Storr (Princess) and Roy Storr, Aunts-in-Law: Maedon Butler (Aulrick) and Violet Storr and a host of relatives and friends: Steven Johnson and family, Steve Cox, Reginald Bridgewater, Cyril Peet, Donna Delancy and family, Melonie moultrie, Gayl Knowles and family, Savannah Vanderpool and family, The entire Public Treasury Department family, Social Services Department, The entire Grace Community Church family and Disable Persons Organization

Alliance for the Blind.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Wednesday 20th September, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday 21st September from 10:00 a.m. until service time.