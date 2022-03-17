DEATH NOTICE

Mark Anthony Beckford age 50 years of Gilbert Street died at his residence on Thursday, March 10th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Margueritte Beckford; mother: Valderine Roberts; sons: Marque Beckford, Travon Beckford and Tristan Roberts; daughter: Kyshanti Beckford; sister: Marvette Collie; brothers: Curtis Williams, Jason North, Winston Penn, William Lunn and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.