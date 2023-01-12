Obituaries

Mark Attfield

Memorial service for the late Mark Attfield age 47 years of Rainbow Bay, Eleuthera and formerly of Toronto, Canada will be held on Saturday, January 14th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Receiver’s Beach, Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Ricardo Dean Sr.

His memory will be forever cherished by his Wife: Lashan D. Attfield, Daughter: Autumn Ellis Attfield, Parents: Dennis and Judith Attfield, Brother: Brett Attfield, Uncle and Aunt: Perry Attfield and Winnie Caldwell, Mother-In-Law: Juliette Wilson, Cousins: Michael and Amy Murray, Brothers & Sisters-In-Law: Roberto F. Gonzalez Sr. James and Sheretha Sands, Britney and Robinique Wilson, Nieces & Nephews (-In-Law): Jamesha Sands, Xavier, Briana & Lorenzo Gonzalez & Chazèa Carey. Other Relatives and Friends Include: The family of the late Robert G. Wilson and Juliette L. Wilson, Tamboura Coleby, Keith Smith Jr., Keith Sands Jr., Redel Dean, Edgar & Alicia White, Dwight Pinder, along with numerous others residing in Delray Beach, Florida, USA, New Providence and Eleuthera, The Bahamas, the staff Koolwater Construction, the management and staff of the: Hatchet Bay Clinic, James Cistern Primary School and Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, P/Sgt. 3132 Chester Walker, Allen Hilton, Mrs. Cynthia Johnson, the entire communities of Hatchet Bay, Rainbow Bay and James Cistern.

