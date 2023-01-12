Memorial service for the late Mark Attfield age 47 years of Rainbow Bay, Eleuthera and formerly of Toronto, Canada will be held on Saturday, January 14th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Receiver’s Beach, Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Ricardo Dean Sr.

His memory will be forever cherished by his Wife: Lashan D. Attfield, Daughter: Autumn Ellis Attfield, Parents: Dennis and Judith Attfield, Brother: Brett Attfield, Uncle and Aunt: Perry Attfield and Winnie Caldwell, Mother-In-Law: Juliette Wilson, Cousins: Michael and Amy Murray, Brothers & Sisters-In-Law: Roberto F. Gonzalez Sr. James and Sheretha Sands, Britney and Robinique Wilson, Nieces & Nephews (-In-Law): Jamesha Sands, Xavier, Briana & Lorenzo Gonzalez & Chazèa Carey. Other Relatives and Friends Include: The family of the late Robert G. Wilson and Juliette L. Wilson, Tamboura Coleby, Keith Smith Jr., Keith Sands Jr., Redel Dean, Edgar & Alicia White, Dwight Pinder, along with numerous others residing in Delray Beach, Florida, USA, New Providence and Eleuthera, The Bahamas, the staff Koolwater Construction, the management and staff of the: Hatchet Bay Clinic, James Cistern Primary School and Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, P/Sgt. 3132 Chester Walker, Allen Hilton, Mrs. Cynthia Johnson, the entire communities of Hatchet Bay, Rainbow Bay and James Cistern.