Mark Lester Storr

Funeral Announcement

Mark Lester Storr, age 59 years, a resident of #55 Kensington Gardens, will be held at 3pm, on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at The Chapel of Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Rds. Conducting the service will be Steven McKinney Jr. Cremation will follow.

He is survived by his Brothers: Kennedy and Douglas Storr and Stafford Clarke; Sisters: Carolyn, Donna, Maurene, Collen, Chelsea, Jackie Storr, Debbie Balfour, Gwendolyn Sealy, Jacqueline Bourque; Uncles: Kenneth and Jackson Storr; Special Friend: Marilyn Wells; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Tuesday, from 12 noon to 5pm and at the Chapel on Wednesday, from 12noon until service time.

