Marketplace pleads with parents to control minors

The Christmas Eve attack of a security guard by a group of teens at the Port Lucaya Marketplace put a spotlight on what Marketplace Managing Director Ivan Moss described as an ongoing and serious problem with minors who are unaccompanied by their parents.

A video circulated on social media over Christmas weekend showing a security guard being overwhelmed by a group of teens, dragged to the ground, and punched and kicked in the head and body. As the teens run off, the man staggers to his feet.

Police arrested four juveniles, ages 15 and 16, who appeared on Thursday before Magistrate Charlton Smith, after being in custody for one night. They were charged with causing harm. Each of the four accused was granted bail at $2,500 and were released into the custody of their parents.

The magistrate refused a prosecution request that the teens be placed under a curfew, noting that they are minors and the responsibility of their parents, but they are barred from entering the Port Lucaya Marketplace. The magistrate noted that one of the four is already on bail in connection with an unrelated incident and issued a specific warning to him.

The four are to appear before a juvenile panel on February 9, 2023.

Moss confirmed that the security officer involved in the incident was treated and released from hospital and is recovering at home for the next three weeks.

“We have to deal with these incidents every Saturday at the Marketplace,” Moss told Grand Bahama News.

“So, we can only do what we could by enforcing the law and security protocols we have in place. However, our biggest challenge is the parents.”

Moss said that after repeated incidents, including underage smoking, drinking and sexual activities over the years, management issued a statement that individuals under 18 will not be allowed on the premises unless accompanied by an adult.

“We should not have to be sending this message out every day,” he said. “Today, it appears as though parents just don’t care. They are not like the parents of yesteryear. It is just a challenge.”

Recalling an incident where he had to telephone a mother to collect her daughter from Port Lucaya, Moss said, “When I spoke with her, she said not her daughter; she is in her bed sleeping. I told her to go and check, I will hold the line.

“When she returned to the phone, all she said was I will be right there.”

Moss said he found out from the mother that the girl left a makeshift form with a wig in her bed.

Another concern he believes needs to be addressed is the “sleepovers” at resorts.

“The children tell their parents they are doing group homework, group studies and all kinds of stories,” he said. “But they end up in Port Lucaya participating in unsavory activities.

“Again, I say, the parents need to be more diligent and be held accountable.”

Moss said the Marketplace will continue to enforce its security protocols.

“We have officers to cover the 24-hour shift in place,” he said.

“We will continue to patrol, but I urge parents to assist us in keeping their children and our officers safe while on the premises.”