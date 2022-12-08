BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES and CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Marsha Norene Brown age 60 years a former resident of York Street, will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Christian Life Church, Sea Breeze Lane. Officiating will be Pastor Cedric Moss. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her children: Renardo, Reo, Remon, Chakara Brown, Ericka, Errol, Kawaski, Dessi and Aaron Wilson; adopted son: Ernest Moore; adopted daughter: Andrea Rolle; daughter-in-law: Shaneeka Wilson; grandchildren: Ricardo Mackey, Kaydon Wilson, Nathan Petit-Homme, Camryn, Teyona, Serenity, D’zea and Purpose Wilson; two brothers: Warren Brown and James Whyms; sister: Betty Hanna; uncle: George Munroe; aunt: Solomie Munroe; nieces: Towina (Franklyn) Adderly, Anishka (Kendrick) Smith, Wardesa, Warnika Brown and Tovanda Glass; nephew: Charles Brown; grandnephew: Aiden Brown, Kendrick Smith and Franklyn Adderly III, Berlin Scott Jr; Other Relatives and Friends including: Willard and Virginia Kelly, Anthony Allaman,Wendy Hunter, Denise (Paul) Rolle and family, Paulette McPhee, Tamara (Alfred) Smith and family, Ashley Reckley, Bradley Williams and Family, Shannon, Clint, Troy, Tregg Sands and family, Zelma Wilson and Family, Wallace (Ermily) Munroe and Family, Sandra, Brenda, Sherlene, Mary, Edgar Munroe and family, Joyanna Claridge, Raymond, Jeffery, David, Dilleth Derron, Wendy Mae, Lisa Colebrook and family. Geleta (Pat) Turnquest and Family, Ida Symonette and Family, Wilfred Sidney and Dr. Martin Brown, Philip, Wilton, Christopher Munroe and Family, Lathorn (Anton) Thompson and Family, James, Robert Munroe and Family, Marlyn, Melody Munroe and Family, Derick Gibson and Family, Eunice Oliver and family, Brian, Godfrey Kelly and family, Lamott, Winifred Munroe and Family, Hilton Kelly and family, Davannmia Rolle and Family, Margaret Munroe and Family, Yvonne (Michael) Johnson and Family, Vera Brown and Family, Ron Smith and Family, Kendal Russell and Family, Maxene Bazile and Family, Theodore and Clinton Bethel and Family, Ali Ferguson and Family, Craig Deveaux and Family, Colleyne Johnson and Family, Lavetta Roker and Family, Sammy Johnson and Family, Crystal Flowers and Family, Tyronique Rahming and Family, Odena Knowles and Family, Cassandra Taylor and Family, Arlington Brown and Family, Kenol Petit-Homme and Family, Decoda Darville and Family, Jeffery Clarke and Family, Andrew Jarrett and Family, Arlington Brown and Family, Johnetta Ferguson and Family, Current Island Community, Management and Staff of Butlers’ Funeral Homes, York Street Community, Management and Staff of Sandy’s, Management and Staff of Harbour Club, Management and staff of Whim Auto, The A.F. Adderley Class of 1980 and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at the church on Saturday December 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:40 a.m.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks may be enforced.