BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Marsha Norene Brown age 60 years a former resident of York Street, passed peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022 at The Princess Margaret Hospital.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her children: Renardo, Reo, Remon, Chakara Brown, Ericka, Errol, Kawaski, Dessi and Aaron Wilson; adopted son: Ernest Moore; adopted daughter: Andrea Rolle; daughter-in-law: Shaneeka Wilson; grandchildren: Ricardo Mackey, Kaydon Wilson, Nathan Petit-Homme, Camryn, Teyona, Serenity, D’zea and Purpose Wilson; two brothers: Warren Brown and James Whyms; sister: Betty Hanna; uncle: George Munroe; aunt: Solomie Munroe and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday December 10, 2022, 10:00a.m. at Christian Life Church, Sea Breeze Lane.