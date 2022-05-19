Funeral Service for the late Martha Eyma, 86 years of Minture Court, Dannottage Estates and formerly of Haiti, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 via Zoom. Officiating will be Brother Larry Sawyer. Interment will follow in the Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

ZOOM LINK will open at 1:30 pm

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9869498232

Meeting ID: 986 949 8232

She was preceded in death by her Son: Stanley Eyma.

Martha is survived by Husband: Sainsmy Eyma; Son: Ritchie Eyma; Daughter-in-law: Roshanne Minnis-Eyma; Stepsons: Antonio Eyma, Stephen Eyma; Stepdaughters: Sultana Saint Come, Shantell Taylor; Brothers: Yves André Pétion, Pierre-Elie Pétion, and Carlo Pétion; Sisters: Cléane Thébaud, Jacqueline Pétion, Marie Georges and Gladys Jean-Joseph; Sisters-in-law: Yannique Pétion, Claudette Pétion, Hermione “Noune” Pétion, Lucienne Lhérisson; Numerous nieces and nephews: Ralph Eustache, Perla Eustache, Jaelle Germain, Eltude Petrus, Andre Pétion Jr., Sabine Pétion, Giscard Pétion, Dayenne Gift, Daphney Walls, Lourdes-Marie Georges, Donalda Thébaud, Anne-Sophie Jeanty, Lydie Molina, Samuel Jean-Joseph, Samine Jean-Joseph, Jephté Jean-Joseph, Barbara Pétion, Richardson Pétion, Jason Pétion, Léonard Pétion, Stéphane Pétion, Kenny Pétion, Anya Pétion; a host of other relatives and friends including: Rosemarie Eyma, Nelly Eyma, Stephen Eyma, Venton Eyma, Johnson “Arry” Saintil, Eddie Minnis and family, the Thompson family, Michelle “Gogotte” Thorne, Frankie & Maude Pickstock, Clunie Louis, Dorothea Whitlock, Jewel Curry; Brothers and sisters from the Nassau West and Dundas Town Haitian Creole Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses including: Larry and Debbie Sawyer, the Dean family, the Roberts family, Claudia Joichin and family, Quethlie Alexis and family, Jasmine Farrington, Rose Voltaire, Magda Delva, Daphnee Pierre, Anose Gélin and family, Merithee Nicolas and family, Eugene and La-Shanda Brice, Wadson Jean-Noel and family, Marcelle Leo and family, Jean Louissius and family, Frantz Voltaire and family, Vincent Joseph and family and Otony Fortuné.

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday May 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.