Funeral Service for the late Marvin Alcott Russell, 35 years of Mermaid Blvd, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26th, 2022 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Coconut Grove Ave. Officiating will be Monsignor Simeon Roberts. Cremation to follow.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish Marvin’s memories are his Parents: M. Cecil Russell Sr. & Celestine Russell; Daughter: Marissa Russell; Sisters: Nashtelka Thompson, Nicolette Stokes, Charisse Russell, and Monique Ferguson; Brothers: Michael Russell, Kwame Russell, and M. Cecil Russell Jr.; Brothers-in-Law: Travis Thompson and Kevin Stokes; Sisters-in-Law: Vanessa Pinder and Ingrid Russell; Aunts: Paula Brown, Barbara Colebrook, Gertrude Colebrook, Henrietta Bain, Merlene Bain, Esther Bain, Marva Minns and Winnifred Russell; Uncles: Louis Colebrook, Basil Bain, Bernard Bain, Kenneth Bain and Gregory Russell; Nieces: Nevaeh Russell, Makinsy Russell, Nyla Stokes, Nova Stokes, Tre’maine Russell, Travante Russell, Rashaldra Russell, Delya Ferguson and Tyese Roberts; Nephews: Trent Thompson, Wayne Moore, Wynton Moore, Dylan Russell, Nathan Russell, Aaiden Munroe, Kaison Russell, Kobe Russell, Teshawn Russell, Keynai Russell, Delvon Ferguson Jr., Delvin Ferguson and Keenan Roberts; Cousins: Dorothy, Phyllis, Louis Jr. and Patrice Colebrook, Theus, Roderick, and Christina Colebrook, Ted, Stephen, Theodre and Errol Jr. Bain, Lynette Cash, Errolene Hanna, Ethel Turner, Donnelle Moxey & Shamaine Bain, Tanya, Allan and Crispin Benjamin and Crystal Brice, Darius Bain, Tammra Knowles, Gentry, Troy and Kevin Kellman, Darlene Brown, Valentino Josey, Kimberly Bain, Kamacia Sykes and Hiltina Reckley, Akera Bain, Basil Bain Jr., Tekoyo Rolle, Tinia Browne, Tinika Williams, Tiffany and Terran Bain, Tomiko, Kendice, Nikia, Kyle and Kristy Bain, Matthew Sandilands and Marcia Debucker, Raquel Burrows, Philip Jr., Apostle Stefan, Jamal, Nikita, Wayne Jr., Vaughn, and Jermain Russell, Lars and Lon Minns, Rory and Raphael Brennen, Nicoya Rolle; Other Relatives & Friends: Peter Bowe & family, Theresa Williams, The families of the late Emma Bethell, Anita Strachan, Inez Dorestant Sam, Burke and Cecil Bowe, The Francis, Russell, Bethel, Huyler, Cambridge and Colymore families, Al Sherman, Lorraine Elliott, Nathalie Pache’ and Da Crui, The family of Irene Thompson, The family of Brenda Stokes, The family of Anniemae Scavella; Close Friends: Chris Miller, Akeem Miller, Javier Sands, Rodney & Nadia Bain; Special Friend: Deionne Davis.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday August 25th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.