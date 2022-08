Marvin Alcott Russell aged 35 of Mermaid Blvd, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, August 12th, 2022.

He is survived by his Parents: M. Cecil and Celestine Russell; Daughter: Marissa Russell; Sisters: Nashtelka Thompson, Nicolette Stokes, Charisse Russell, and Monique Ferguson; Brothers: Michael, Cecil, and Kwame Russell; Aunts: Paula Brown, Barbara, and Gertrude Colebrook, Henrietta Bain, Merlene Bain, Esther Bain, Marva Minns, and Winnifred Russell; Uncles: Louis Colebrook, Basil, Bernard, and Kenneth Bain; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.