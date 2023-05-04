Funeral service for Marvin Bethel, 58 yrs., a resident of Guyana Court, Flamingo Gardens, will be held at Mount Tabor Church, Willow Tree Ave., Pinewood Gardens, on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to Cherish Memories

His loving and devoted wife of twelve years Tiffany

Sons: Lorenzo & Marvin Jr.

Daughters: Felecia & Sanitra Andrews

God Daughter: Cassie Meadows

Father: Frank Bethel

Step Mother: Majorie Bethel

Sisters: Dorothy “Dot” Miller, Ellen “Neasie” Mckenzie, Merina Jaghai, Georgina Storr, Angela Gaitor, Quitell & Elise Bethel

Brothers: Thorton “Tee” Bethel, Crispin “Ricky” Bethel, Philip Bethel, Jeffrey Rolle & Brent Burrows Grand Daughter Saraya Edgecombe

Adopted brother: Rodger D. Sands

Grand Sons: Avery Tinker & Caylin Matthews

Nieces: Teiane, Teilia, Temple, Tiajuana, Sherea, Shereece, Donica, Keturah, Shakera, Jasmine, Lyndiece, Lyndera, Lyndisha, Verenekia, Verenessa, Shawntia Adderley, Tiniya, Teneil, Tahlia, Tori, Ashanti, Brittney Rolle & Danielle Bodie

Nephews: Travalies, Tomiko, Terahn, Tenaj, Frank, Michael Jr., Crispin Jr., Lashawn, Cam’Ron, Tilon, Rashad, William, Jahven, Jason, Jethro, Jordan, Lynden Jr., Delano, Elvis Jr., Rico, Kenton, D’Angelo Jr., Amuari, D’Aiden & Kenton Jr., & D’Angelo Powell,

Uncles Frederick Bethel & Minard Smith

Aunts: Ethel Knowles, Marie Ingraham, Gladys Longley, Margaret Smith, Mary Culmer, Edith McClain, Roslyn & Ruth Bethel, Mildred Bennette, Olive Major-Dean & Patricia Rahming

Sisters-in-Law: Aleretha Bethel, Sonja Rolle, Miriam Antonio, Mary Peterson & Brenda Rolle

Brothers-in-Law: Ted Miller, Anthony Mckenzie, Owen Jaghai, Lynden Gaitor Sr., Godfrey Rolle, Burt Williams & Neil Peterson

Father-in-Law: Samuel Knowles Sr. (Helen Knowles)

Cousins: Rosemary, Gary, Patricia, Royal, Jeannette, James, Royal, Alphonso, Clara, Loletta, Loretta, Gerena, Genette, Cleveland, William, Anderson, Frederick, Talmadge, Wandy, Jacquelyn, Velma, Wayne, Mark, Darvin, Ron, Lorna, Sean, Bonnie, Anita, Sheldon, Tanya, Thomasine, Tenielle, Tekulve, Tyson, Torriano, Casey, Crystal, Tomica, Reonn, Agatha, Bertha, Sherry, Archie, Desmond, Kylene, Keshneil, Emerald Willamae, Brian, Johnny, Willie, Chris, Monique, Warren, Essiemae, Craig, Ricardo, Lavette, Shantel, Gemma, Theresa, Harry, Wilfred & Janet, The entire Bethel, Culmer & Sands Clan.



Other Relatives & Friends: Sharnice Jones, Sharon, Ricardo, Ricara & Ricardette Richards & Family, Georgina Silver, George Rolle, Paul Isaacs, Leslie Jones, Pamela Butler, Ericka Russell, Gloria Rolle & Family, Christine Rolle & Family, Patricia (Tricia) Pratt & Family, Paulette (Polly) Daxon & Family, the Whyms Family, the Rolle Family, the Hunter Family, the Brown Family, the McPhee Family, the Neely Family, Elvis Cartwright & Family, Clement Cartwright & Family, Veronica Cartwright & Family, Venencha Blatch & Family, Meryl Desmangles & Family, the Staff of Marvin’s LP Gas, Leroy & Antoinette Storr, Whitney Cartwright, Colin Degregory, Omar Turnquest, Boomer George, Abby, Steven Johnson, Nolan Scavella, Ruthmae Rolle, Renaldo Smith & Family, Anita Marlin, Gammie Cooper, Dwight Dean, Isiah Adderley, Ronald Johnson, Freddie Major, Dionisio D’Aguilar, Mark Green, Wayne Strachan, Rabi, Andrew Smith, George & Adam Knott, Kirk & Joanna Hudson, Olive Brown, Ricardo Treco, Rev. L. Carla Culmer, Pastor Charles & Ruth Lewis, Bishop Neil & Lady Patrice Ellis & Family, Pastor Jevon Neely, Pastor Stephanie Chisholm, Pastor Rickeno Moncur, Mark & the staff at Nassau Gas, Footy, Iris & John (Tempaco, Miami, FL), Ms. Demeritte (J.S. Johnson), Mount Tabor Church Family, Toast Masters Club 1600, Wong’s Rubber Stamp & Printing, Prime Minister Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, Hon. Perry Christie, Hon. Keith Bell (MP), the Valley Boys Junkanoo Group, the South Beach and Flamingo Gardens Communities, Boys Brigade, Wesley Methodist Church, Dale Green & the entire Island of Eleuthera Other relatives & friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.