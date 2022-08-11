Funeral Announcement

Mary Agnes Rolle, age 82 years, a resident of #19 Mathew Street, Nassau Village, and formerly of Little Creek, South Andros, will be held at 10am, on Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at The Grants Town Seventh Day Adventist Church, Nassau. Officiating will be Pastor Lynden Williams, assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband: Vernal Sam Rolle; son: Edmund Rolle (Kay); daughter: Tracey Davis (Prince Edward); grand children: Jefferson, Jaleel, Latoya, Edison, Jade; adopted children; Helen Davis and Samuel Rahming; sisters: Rebecca Knowles, Ollymae Knowles and Rose Carey; nieces: Renadell Johnson, Lelia Collie, Vanda, Valrie, Delarease Carey, Sonia Black, Racquel Knowles, Veranell Dean, Vanessa Knowles, Clothilda Bain, Jacqueline Musgrove, Stephanie Smith, Karen Green, Robertha Musgrove, Christine Maycock, Deborah Rolle, Nancy Albury, Jennymae Albury, Lashanda Rolle, Valrie Burrows, Anastachia Johnson, Dr. Lisa Rolle-Smith, Pamela, Renae, Jamie Rolle; nephews: David, Donald, Kelvin, Gerard Rigby, Tony Hanna, John Johnson, Gregory, Dougal, Inspector Dalton Clifton Knowles, Keith, Edwin, Oscar Knowles, Ivan Rolle, Dwight Holland Musgrove, Sargeant Larry Rolle, Sargeant John Rolle, George Rolle; grand nieces: Cenedell, Nadia, Shantae, Charlysa, Natasha, Jasmine, Brittney, Joy, Antonique, Anya, Antrice, Royann, Deshanea, Soniqua, Geoguanya, Rachea, Keithra, Danniesha, Claudezena, Samara, Lelia (Jeffrey Collie); grand nephews: Matthew Griffin Jr., Ketio, Keith Jr, Daniel, Claudezino Jr., Jeffrey, Deon, Jason, Joshua, Samuel Travis, Anston; sisters-in-law: Helen Rolle Williams and Lucinda Rolle; other relatives including: Retired C/PO George Black, Sr., James Lloyd Sands, Joyce, Matthew Griffin Sr., Rev. Frankie Scott, Jeffrey Johnson, Jefferson Simmons, Sr., The Little Creek Community, Andros, Englerston SDA Church family, Nassau Village Community, MP Jamal Strachan, Justice Loren Klein, Theresa Johnson, Nikitress; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Saturday, from 12noon to 5pm and at the Church, from 9am, until service time.