DEATH NOTICE

Mary Arnette Scott, age 74 of #20 Lake Shore Road, Big Pond, died at her residence on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

She is survived by her Husband: William Scott; 2 Sons: Dominic Fountain and Arnold Gardiner; Siblings: Wellington Gardiner and Dorothy Gardiner; 2 Grandchildren, numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.