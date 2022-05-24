Obituaries

Mary Edna Henrietta (Nee Sands) Thompson

Celebration of life and service of thanksgiving for Mary Edna Henrietta (Nee Sands) Thompson, 70, will be held Thursday, May 26th, 2022, at 10:00 am at All Saints Anglican Church, Joan’s Heights.  Officiating will be Fr. Berkley Smith.  He will be assisted by Cannon Kirkley Sands, Fr. Scott Brennen, Fr.  Ivan Eldon, Fr. Oswald Pinder and Father Bryton B. Ward.  Interment will follow in Margaret View Cemetery, North Palmetto Point, Eleuthera on Saturday, May 28th, 2022.

PREDECEASED BY:  HER parents, Charles and Fymicia Sands, BROTHERS: James, Oswald, and Preston Sands.

SURVIVORS include SON:  Henry (Schnika) Thompson, Sheaderon (Shayne) and Margo Thompson, Orintheo (Chantel) Thompson and Lowell (Theron ) Bethel.

DAUGHTERS:         Gustine Thompson and Ramar Sands.

GRAND CHILDREN:  Henry Jr., Rose’, Giana, and Anique Thompson.  Richard, Shana-e, Shanice, Sheaderon Jr., Sheena, Shanairj, Faron and Jewel Thompson.  Christin, Chirstopher and Chante Thompson.  Lowell Theron Bethel Jr. 

BROTHERS, Charles (Jasmine) Sands, Cannon Kirkley (Celpha) Sands, Derick (Claudia) Sands, Gregory Andre (Mavis) Sands.

SISTERS: Agnes (Prescott) Burrows, Thelma (Aan) Thompson, Adrella Sands,  Miriam (Julio)Ortiz-Mendez, Jasmine Sands, Bridget (Troy) Ward

SISTERS-IN-LAW:  Ada, Dianna, Nora, Elizabeth and Noami Thompson

BROTHER-IN-LAW:  Doyle Thompson

NIECES and NEPHEWS: Philip, Kirkley, Jason & Prescott Jr. Burrows, Theresa Rahming, Letecia Deveaux, Maxine Burrows, Emmaline Duncombe, Arlene Anderson, Andy, Keith & Carlos Sands, Yvette Phillips, Tonia, Kirk and Karen Sands, Bridget Chigboo, Jerome, Kevin & Monique Knowles, Heather White, Kay-Anne Thompson, Henry,  Dena Riley, Nicola Tynes, Leonardo, Indigo & Hakeem Knowles, Giovinn & Federico Sands, Dericka Missick, Dawn Sands, Elsa Munroe, Rodney Knowles, Andre Hanna, Kemberley Benavitz & Crystal  Knowles, Angenette Seymour, Adrian Sands, Troy, Jr., & Rev. Fr. Bryton Ward. Other family members and friends in Rock Sound, Palmetto Point, Governors Harbour, Eleuthera  and Nassau, including Hank Johnson, Rodney Pinder Snr. And Doyle Sands.

Friends and relatives may pay their respects at All Saints Anglican church on Thursday, May 26th from 9:00 am to service time.

