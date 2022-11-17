Funeral Service for the Late MARY ELLEN NOTTAGE age 84 years of #13 Fiddlers Green, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Drakes Hill, South Andros will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of God Temple, Peach Tree Street, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Judy Bethel, assisted by Rev. Mary Russell. Interment will follow in Grand Bahama Memorial Park II, Frobisher Drive and Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters: Yvonne (Alvin) Levarity, Carolyn (Danny) Nottage-Rigby, Monique (Clarence) Coalbrooke and Anisca Nottage; sons: Dereck, Craig, and Tyrone Nottage and Anthony (Coral) Fernander; grandchildren: Kenrick Johnson, Alvardo (Kutura) Johnson,Alyvonnetta and Alvin (Natasha) Levarity, Shyrell (Keith) Nottage and Devon Nottage; Andranique Styles, Regine and Julio Valdes, Denali Nottage, Clarence Jr., Xavier, Enrique, Tyrah and Trejah Coalbrooke, Cranique Nottage, Keanu Capron, Rasheed and Raja Nottage, Tyra, Oshanna, Tyler and Tyrena Nottage and Tony Cooper Jr.; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren: Alex Pinder, Basil, Latodd Marshall, Chase and Cheyenne Levarity, Skyla, Travis, Whyomie, Romeo, Drexell, Keith Jr. and Keivano Nottage, Keith Nottage III, Travis and Gabriel Nottage, Amani Latrell, Jade, Jashawn, Jayden and Jayniah Nottage, Tiffany, Wynter and Willow Missick; siblings: Ezra and Rupert Flowers, Esther Colebrooke and Utemae King; sister-in-law: Antoinette Flowers; nieces and nephew: Anya, Gia Rigby, Lexi, Deanne Flowers, Donna (Craig) Cornish, Vernita McKinney, Rosemary Stevenson, Vetol Hall, Grechin and Olivia Colebrooke, Ezra Jr., Tony Flowers, Shawn (Melonie) Smith and Audrick Colebrooke, Charmaine and Doritea Sweeting, Donny, Dave, Ruth and Murriel Nottage, Millistine Smith, Carl and Prudence Nottage, Inez Minnis, Denise, Lanette, Anya, Antonio, Patricia, Kenneth, Theresa and Coco; cousins: Olive Hanna, Ionna Sweeting, Victor Forbes, Amos Flowers, Evaneth (John) Johnson and Seslyn Miller-Burgess; and a host other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.