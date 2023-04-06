DEATH NOTICE

MRS. MARY MAY HEPBURN, age 69 years of #43 Honduras Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023.

She is survived by her Husband: Evangelist Albert Willard Hepburn; Children: Alcondo Hepburn, Shaun Hepburn, Jeanniemae Hepburn, and Terria Miller; Adopted Son: Rev.T.G. Morrison; Stepmother: Constance Munnings; Daughter-in-law: Nurse Elsie Moss-Hepburn; Son-in-law: Stuart Bradley Miller; Grandchildren: Arianna Wright, Shauntevia and Skylar Hepburn, Taylor and Tate Hepburn, Braniqua Miller, Desmond Grant, Shemar Jervis, Tate and Savontae Hepburn, Sven Hepburn Jr., Devon and Jay Hepburn; Sisters: Ruthmae Johnson-Neely and Cindy Munnings-Rudon; Brothers: Charlton (Nicky), Tracy and Dencil Munnings Jr.; Brother-in-law: Christopher Neely; Sister-in-law: Irene Munnings; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.