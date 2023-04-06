Uncategorized

MARY MAY HEPBURN

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email April 6, 2023
0 84 1 minute read

DEATH NOTICE

MRS. MARY MAY HEPBURN, age 69 years of #43 Honduras Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023.

She is survived by her Husband: Evangelist Albert Willard Hepburn; Children: Alcondo Hepburn, Shaun Hepburn, Jeanniemae Hepburn, and Terria Miller; Adopted Son: Rev.T.G. Morrison; Stepmother: Constance Munnings; Daughter-in-law: Nurse Elsie Moss-Hepburn; Son-in-law: Stuart Bradley Miller; Grandchildren: Arianna Wright, Shauntevia and Skylar Hepburn, Taylor and Tate Hepburn, Braniqua Miller, Desmond Grant, Shemar Jervis, Tate and Savontae Hepburn, Sven Hepburn Jr., Devon and Jay Hepburn; Sisters: Ruthmae Johnson-Neely and Cindy Munnings-Rudon; Brothers: Charlton (Nicky), Tracy and Dencil Munnings Jr.; Brother-in-law: Christopher Neely; Sister-in-law: Irene Munnings; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email April 6, 2023
0 84 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Aubrey Ingraham

April 4, 2023

Paul Anthony Knowles

March 30, 2023

Carl Carrol

March 30, 2023

Police investigating alleged suicide of American tourist

March 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button