Mary Stubbs

DEATH NOTICE

Mary Stubbs, 87 yrs., a resident of Naomi Christie Home & formerly of smith’s Street, died at PMH on July 12, 2023.

She is survived by her sister: Martha Dawkins of Margate, Fl.; nephews: Minister Edmund Stubbs (J.P.), Frank Stubbs Jr. (USA), Kenroy Stubbs, Paul King, Sidney Clifford & Joseph Stubbs; nieces: Inez McKenzie, Susan Hall, Victoria Stubbs (USA), Madline Williams (USA), Deborah Stubbs (USA), Valacia, Susanah Hepburn, Hannah (Robert Dames, Emily Simeon) Ambrose, Janice archer, sherry Stubbs, Betty Stubbs, Emily (Mark) Gilbert, Jacqueline (Alphonsa) Knowles; sister-in-law: Marina Stubbs &  a host of other relatives & friends including: the Stubbs, Gaitors, Hepburn, Bonamy, King, ambrose, Smith, Stuarts, Cleares & other descendants of Cat Island. 

