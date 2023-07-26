Mastercard to host fintech summit in Bahamas next month

Mastercard will host a financial technology (fintech) summit at Rosewood at Baha Mar next month, to expose trends in the Caribbean’s fintech ecosystem, the company said in a statement released yesterday.

According to the statement, during the summit experts from around the region will expound on their roles “as enablers of national digital agendas”.

Mastercard said those experts will also speak about innovation and the impact of digitalization on financial inclusion, among other topics.

“The event is open to all companies and entrepreneurs in the Caribbean financial ecosystem, including fintechs, enablers, value-added technology partners, processors, non-profit organizations, venture capital firms, fintech associations, and government and state-owned entities promoting digitalization and innovation,” the statement said.

“Mastercard and AMI’s [Americas Market Intelligence] 2023 report on financial inclusion found that over 100 million Latin Americans (25 percent) accessed digital financial services for the first time since 2020.

“However, 21 percent of Latin American adults (91 million) still rely solely on cash and are not part of the financial system.

“To address future payment challenges, ecosystem players should transition from a payment network to a network of convergent transactions involving fintech and other actors.

“These collaborations contribute to the ongoing digital transformation, which enhances consumer convenience, simplicity, and safety.”

In 2019, Mastercard Account Manager Juan Aleman told local media that the company wants to work with credit unions to increase financial inclusion on the Family Islands.

Aleman, who was speaking to the media at the World Credit Union Conference at the Atlantis resort, said then that he and his colleagues would meet with the chief executive officers of several credit unions to flesh out how they both can increase financial inclusion throughout The Bahamas.

Aleman added that Mastercard was also working along with Fidelity Bank, through Mastercard’s aggregator model, to bring credit cards to credit unions.

According to Aleman, Mastercard is interested in helping all family island residents access financial services, and he explained that a partnership with credit unions could be key.

Last year in May, RF Bank and Trust officially launched its Black Mastercard for its private wealth clients.