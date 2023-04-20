FUNERAL SERVICE for MATRIARCH ALICE CASH NEWTON, Age 85 years of #24 St. Lucia Crescent, Elizabeth Estates,and formerly of Lower Bogue Eleuthera; who died on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 will be held on Saturday, April 22nd, at 11:00am at Zion Baptist Church, Yamacraw Hill Road. Officiating will be Reverend Dr. Glendon Rolle, assisted by Reverend Howard T. G. Smith and Bishop Edlin Scott. Interment will be made in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road and Woodlawn Way.

Alice was predeceased by her Parents: Nathan and Wealthy Cash; Son: Carlos M. Newton; Brother: Hartley Hasting Cash; Sisters: Joyce Neilly and Myrtle Cash.

Left to cherish her loving memories are her Children: Jane Knowles, Peter Davis, Richard Bowe and Margaret Williams

Adopted Son: Wilson Kelly

Son-in-laws: Gregory Knowles and Clayton Williams

Daughters-in-law: Virginia Bowe and Lisa Davis

Grandchildren: Candria and Carla Newton, Narada Wilson, Grexton I. Knowles, Zaymar, Fabian and Peter Davis Jr., Richard (Kendace) Bowe Jr., Keymeko Poitier, Clayton Williams Jr., Samuel and Kavan Cleare

Great Grandchildren: Diamond and Narada Wilson Jr., Richard Bowe III, Summer Rose Munroe, Jeremiah, Nemiah and Josiah McAllister, Samirah and Samuel Jeremiah Cleare

Brothers: Elder Lyman Cash of Lower Bogue, Eleuthera and Nathan Allan Cash

Nieces: Maxine Morley, Flossiemae Bain, Nurse Justina Bain, Sheena Kemp, Shervonne Hollis of Bermuda, Sharmaine Cash, Linda Cash, and Kendra Cash

Nephews: Frederick, Wilson, Estra, Henderson, Ricardo, Kenneth and Bishop Harvey Cash, Twyman and Spurgeon Neilly

Numerous Grand Nieces and Nephews

Special Friends: Evang. Shirley Greene and Francina Rolle

Host of other Relatives and Friends including: Bishop Creswell and Mercia Cash and Family, Yvonne Seymour and Family, Melta Cash and Family, Yolanda Cash and Family, Lester Albury, Sandra Albury, Paula Albury, Ednold and Emerald Cash, Brian Rolle, Patricia and Fredrick Hamilton, Rose Johnson, Olga Frasier, Willamae Williams, Margaret Forbes and Family, Olgaline Smith and Family, Maybell Johnson and Family, Caroline Cash and Family, Leta Edwards and Family, Rosetta Murphy and Family, Saramae Rolle and Family, Edna Bonaby and Family, Sybil Darville and Family, Eloise Humes and Family, Bernadette Cartwright, Mildred and Ealise Taylor & Family, Robertha Scott and Family, Nathaniel Russell and Family, Pamela Culmer and Family, Alveeta Kelly and Family, Kimberley Green and Family, Paul Albury and Family, Cecile Dames and Family, Delarease Sully, Bishop Raymond and Bishop Erma Mackey, Evelyn Braynen and Siblings, Rachael Moss and Family, Steven Beneby and Family, Daniela Petit and Family, Reta Lewis and Family, Eleanor Collie, and The Bethel Family.

Special Thanks to: Reverend Dr. Glendon Rolle and Zion Yamacraw Baptist Church Family, Bishop Valentino Williams and The Life Changers Ministries Church Family, Bishop Edlin Scott and Voice of Deliverance Church Family, The Staff of P.M.H Intensive Care Unit, The communities of Elizabeth Estates and Lower Bogue, Eleuthera.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Friday, April 21st, from 11:00am to 5:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am at the church until service time.