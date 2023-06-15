CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

NEWSPAPER FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

FUNERAL SERVICE for MATRIARCH CORANELL FLOSTINA NESBITT, Age 65 years of #42 Abundant Life Road, who died on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 will be held on Friday, June 16th, at 10:00am at Abundant Life Bible Church, Abundant Life Road. Officiating will be Senior Co-Pastor Cranston Knowles, assisted by Associate Pastor David Cartwright. Interment will be made in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

She is lovingly remembered and survived by her Daughter: Teri Duncanson



Grandchildren: Anaya Meeres, Morgan Meeres, and Maiya Meeres

Brothers: Thomas Nesbitt, Alpheus Nesbitt, and Demison Nesbitt

Sisters: Emerald Moxey, Perlene Nesbitt-Schaller, Paulene Albinger, and Sharlene Butler



Brothers-in-law: Franklin Moxey, Alfred Schaller, Manfred Albinger, and Lavardo Butler





Nieces and Nephews including: Kim Moxey, Dion Moxey, Kelli Moxey, Shavaad Butler, Taurean Butler, Dave, Janace, Adrian, Thimas Jr., Jason, Nolan, Damian, Desmond, Delano, Gabrielle, and Thomas C Nesbitt III





Grand nephews and nieces: Kieran, Nivaad, Dashia, Amelia, and Tauryn





A host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Thursday, June 15th, from 11:00am to 4:30pm and on Friday from 9:00am at the church until service time.