MATRIARCH CORANELL FLOSTINA NESBITT
CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
NEWSPAPER FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT
FUNERAL SERVICE for MATRIARCH CORANELL FLOSTINA NESBITT, Age 65 years of #42 Abundant Life Road, who died on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 will be held on Friday, June 16th, at 10:00am at Abundant Life Bible Church, Abundant Life Road. Officiating will be Senior Co-Pastor Cranston Knowles, assisted by Associate Pastor David Cartwright. Interment will be made in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.
She is lovingly remembered and survived by her Daughter: Teri Duncanson
Grandchildren: Anaya Meeres, Morgan Meeres, and Maiya Meeres
Brothers: Thomas Nesbitt, Alpheus Nesbitt, and Demison Nesbitt
Sisters: Emerald Moxey, Perlene Nesbitt-Schaller, Paulene Albinger, and Sharlene Butler
Brothers-in-law: Franklin Moxey, Alfred Schaller, Manfred Albinger, and Lavardo Butler
Nieces and Nephews including: Kim Moxey, Dion Moxey, Kelli Moxey, Shavaad Butler, Taurean Butler, Dave, Janace, Adrian, Thimas Jr., Jason, Nolan, Damian, Desmond, Delano, Gabrielle, and Thomas C Nesbitt III
Grand nephews and nieces: Kieran, Nivaad, Dashia, Amelia, and Tauryn
A host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Thursday, June 15th, from 11:00am to 4:30pm and on Friday from 9:00am at the church until service time.