Funeral service for the late Matriarch Edith Lloyd age 93 years of Colony Village and formally of Exuma will be held at The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Blue Hill Road, Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.. Officiating will be Pastor Alfred Stewart assisted by Pastor Theophilus Claridge & Pastor Cherece Evans. Interment will follow in Woodland Gardens Soldier Road, Nassau, Bahamas

She is survived by her loving and dedicated Daughter: Juanita (Joseph) Romer; Grandchildren: Sheral (Mark) Armbrister, Monique (Jermaine) Fountain, Desaree Romer, Jeronamo (Anne-Marie) Romer, and Charisma (Anthony) Cartwright; Great Grandchildren: Dr. Paige (Perron) Armaly, Saniya Armbrister, Jermaine Fountain Jr., Jade, Jayden, and Jodi Romer; Nieces: Judy Simon, Donna (Trevor) Patton, Delores (Dexter) Gardiner, Jacqueline (Whitfield) Rolle, Nicola

Edgecombe, Sandra Clarke, Cora (Ricardo) Ferguson, Lerline (Louis) Pratt; Lillis Ellis, Brendalee Brown, Ednamae (Neville) Munnings, Lucille Forbes, Doralee McKenzie, and Landa Taylor; Nephews: Anthony (Annamae) Green, Perry Sweeting, Stanford Sweeting, Kirkwood (Michelle) Sweeting, Basil (Lithera) Saunders, Ciaphas, Leroy, Prince, Paul, Nathaniel, Esau, Moses, Ricardo, Banardo and Keith McKenzie, Glenroy, Bradley and Roger Brown, Patrick and Geno Edgecombe, Bursil (Theresa) Rolle, Dino (Aletha) Rolle; Other Relatives and Friends Including: Deaconess Mary Johnson, Kenia Berroa, Renell Bannister and family, Phyllis Kelly, Rev. Willis (Yvette) Johnson, William (Oralee) Johnson, Annette Lloyd, Susan (Glenville) Johnson, Cecil Lloyd Jr., Edward Lloyd, Tomasina Turnquest, Perry (Sonia) Davis, Rev. Dr. Adam (Margaret) Brown, Shervin (Charlene) Fernander, Janet Hall, The Straw Vendor Association, Rev.

Alfred Stewart and the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Family, Salem Union Baptist Church, and a host of other family and friends. Special thanks are extended to: Doctors, Nurses, and staff of the Female Surgical Ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital. The family apologizes to anyone that we may have inadvertently left out.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church from 12:30 p.m. until service time.