CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

GUARDIAN & TRIBUNE FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MATRIARCH EFFIE MERLE EVANS, Age 75 years of East Street & Gibbs Corner and formerly of The Ferry, Little Exuma, who died on October 29, 2022 will be held on Saturday, November 12th, 2022 at 10:00am at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street. Officiating will be Rev. Heuter Rolle, assisted by otherMinisters of the Gospel. Interment will be made in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, Gladstone Road and J.F. Kennedy Drive.

Effie was preceded in death by her youngest son: Stephen “Bubba” Evans.

She is survived by her loving Children: Pastor Loreen Evans Russell, Glenroy Evans Jr. (Claudette), Sarah Evans Demeritte, Minister Ruthy Mae Evans Hanna (Pastor Jonathan of Ft. Worth Texas) and Helena Evans.

Grandchildren: Omar Thompson Sr., Pastor Lanisha Rolle (Pastor Vontenken I), Larado Evans (Enderia), Phillippa Russell Armbrister (Andrew), Phillice Russell Mackey (Jermaine), Philadenrin Russell, Lauren Russell Strachan (Chavase), Tabitha Russell Frazer (Nevado), Wendira Demeritte Smith (Irvin), Raigan Hanna Perez (Ezequiel), Arnold, Glenlisa, and Glenora Evans, Glenroy Evans III, Maria Hanna Cook (Triston), and Jose Hanna.

Great Grandchildren: Omar Thompson Jr., Lamar Thompson, O’Mara Thompson, Vonisha Rolle, Vontenken Rolle II, Vontenéke Rolle, Kalana and Larae Evans, Larado Evans Jr., Penelope, Promyse, Payton and Priya Armbrister, Brynae and Brielle Strachan, Taleah Saunders, Zion Docteur, Amair Williams, Cenia Barr, and Rose Mae Perez.

Great Great Grandchild: Olivia Thompson

Nieces: Flora Hinzey, Stephanie Cleare, Daiseymae Wallace, Hildamae Wallace, Christina “Crushie” Reckley, Rosemary Clarke of Orlando Florida, Sybilean Clarke-Knowles, Gwendelyn Clarke, Sherry, Mary, Nina, and Antoinette Bullard, Marina Renea Babwah.

Nephews: Clarence & Kemmie Hinzey, Leroy, Vincent, Stanley, & Carlton Bullard, Felix “Junior” Wallace, and Cortney Thompson.

Sister-in-law: Martha Bullard

And a host of other relatives and friends: Viola of Miami Florida; Willie Wilson, Lakeva Jones Thompson, Wendell Demeritte, Margaret “Peggy” Minnis, Floyd Rolle, Anya Davis, Andre Griffin, AnnMarie Grant-Turner of Atlanta GA., Emily Basden, Sharone Barnette, Jacinth Taylor, the Wilson family, Salem Union Baptist Family, Deacon McPhee, Vernie Rolle, Rev. Bowe, Love Worth Finding Ministries family, Rhema Tabernacle family, Agape United Christian Fellowship family-Ft. Worth TX, the Davis Family, the East Street, Gibbs Corner & Taylor Street families, Richard and the Hanna family, Randy Hanna and family, United Against Crime, CIBC First Caribbean Call Center.

Special Thanks: Michelle Graham (caretaker), Dr. Agreta Eneas Carey, Nurse Anfernika Clarke, the doctors and nurses PMH A&E & Female Medical 1, Dr. Lowe, Dr. Glinton, doctors and nurses of the Fleming St. Clinic (HoME Visits), Blessed Beginning Midwifery & Nursing Agency, Dr. Dante Bazard of the Dental Care Center, and Staff of McCartney’s Pharmacy.

Viewing will be held on Friday, November 11th, 2022 at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium, East West Highway from 11:00am to 4:30pm and on Saturday from 9:00am at the church until service time.