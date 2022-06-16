CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

GUARDIAN & TRIBUNE FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

FUNERAL SERVICE for MATRIARCH EVANGELIST MILDRED BURROWS, Age 86 years of Congo Town, South Andros who died on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 will be held on Saturday, June 18th, at 10:00am at Church of God Cathedral, East Street and Lily in The Valley Corner. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Carlton Stuart Sr., assisted by Bishop Garth Fynes and Bishop Roy Burrows. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

EVANGELIST MILDRED was predeceased by her HUSBAND: Pastor Arlington Burrows, DAUGHTER: Beverly Lloyd, GRANDSONS: Oswell Fynes and Michael McIntosh.

Precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of her CHILDREN: Bishop Garth (Alice Fynes), Lilith Burrows, Bishop Roy (Karen Burrows), Overseer Alfreda (Apostle David McPhee), Barbara (Samuel Smith), Cheryl King, Derick (Janet Burrows), Joshua (Shan Burrows), Monique McIntosh, Paulette (Elijah Darville), Sonia Roshell (Christopher Murphy), Marva (Jason Davis).

ADOPTED DAUGHTERS: Stella and Kim Smith

BROTHERS: Godfrey, Christopher, Wendall and Bishop Dr. Carlton Stuart Sr.

SISTERS: Remilda Sturrup, Emily Rahming, Jestina Rolle, and Albertha McPhee

GRANDCHILDREN: Judy Cox, Pernell Kelly, Cleo Davis, Latoya Burrows, Mikiea McIntosh, Samantha (Jason Babbs), Sameka (Glen Munroe), Dante Lloyd, Samara (Alexio Cooper), Sanchez and Ian Davis, Shandea, Britney McIntosh, Shadell (Frederick McDonald), Perez (Anita Burrows), Ryshanda (Conroy Miller), Roy Burrows Jr., Ramon (Aniska Forbes), Davon (Shaniqua McPhee), Deshan McPhee, Samuel Jr. (Paula Smith), Brashay Smith, Deldra Munroe, Tario (Debbie Forbes), DeAngelo Turnquest, Blazano Hamilton, Latanya, Cordero, Decorday (Sheria Burrows), Elijah and Elisa Darville, Javon, Crystal, Roshann, Christopher Jr. and Christian Murphy, Joshann, Tanielle, Arianna, Alex, and Max Burrows, Turkessa (Lauzon Campbell), Raquel Fynes, SGT. 2724 Benson (SGT. Maria Fynes), Tito (Shanderia Fynes), Kevin, Elioenai Sahara.

64 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, 6 GREAT GREAT GRANDCHILDREN.

BROTHERS-IN-LAW: Edmund Rahming, Randolph Rolle, Carlton McPhee, Bishop James Pratt, George and Earl Burrows, Roy Palacios and Ezzard Cartwright.

SISTERS-IN-LAW: Telma, Mary, Albertha and Jenester Stuart, Martha and Sylvia Duvalier, Deloris and Rose Burrows, Mary Pratt, Sabrina Duncombe, Harriett and Bloneva Cartwright, Jacquelin Prophete, Evamae Palacios, Audrey Cahildressicinincio.

NUMEROUS NIECES including: Gardenia Saunders, Joyce Duncombe, Rose and Jenny Sturrup, Shanna McCartney, Anishka Rolle, Ann King, Charlean Burrows, Michelle Johnson, Sabrina, Berthia, Harrita Knowles, Celica, Arnette, Kendra, Stephanie, Princess, Rose and Angela Stuart, Keffieanne Ferguson, Leotha Rahming, Agartha Francis, Jasmine Dayle, Anita Rolle, Cinderetta Johnson, Elisa, Edlyn Rahming, Quetell Deveaux, Christine Gomez, Abegail Ramtulle, Regina Wilson, Debra Thomas, Sosharona Johnson, SGT 3190 Schanel Goddard, Rosanna Ferguson, Shanique and Shanell Rolle.

NUMEROUS NEPHEWS including: Thomas, Daniel and Wallace Sturrup, Cornell, Andrew, Alfred, Jeno, Ranaldo, Fabian, Jermie, Carlton Jr. Garrison, Desmond, Marvin and Pastor Kirk Stuart, Jerome, Rodger Ferguson, Stephon McCartney, Eduman Rahming, Randy Rolle, Carl McPhee, Thomas Beckwith, Martin Pintard and Otis Ferguson.

THE CHILDREN OF: Bishop James Pratt, George, and Rose Burrows.

THE DESCENDANTS OF THE LATE: Reverend David Duncombe, Samuel, John and Reverend Cedric Duvalier, Bishop Garnett Gibson, Leonard Duncombe, Erma McKenzie, Emerald Kelly, Merle Forbes, Mavis Burrows, Mable Fernander, Cynthia Humes, and Allen Burrows.

GOD CHILDREN: Jarred Forbes, Donnie Nottage, Nadine Frazier, Samantha Smith, and Denise Kelly.

CARETAKERS: Merlande Christopher, and Roxanna Geddes.

NUMEROUS RELATIVES AND FRIENDS including: Descendants of the late Harcourt, William, and Willis Stuart, Ferris Sturrup, Donald Adderley, Isabelle Duncombe and Petral Rolle, Pastor Rosnell Forbes and Family, the late Leta Davis and Family, the late Lighty Adderley and Family, Pastor Eleuee Gibson and Family, the Nottage Family, Barbar Jean Moore and Family, Mary Ferguson and Family, Benjamin Forbes and Family, Bellamae Saunders and Family, Annabel Knowles and Family, Almina Ferguson, Negie McKenzie, Neely Family, Ruby Thompson, Allan Scavella, Zendal, Picewell Forbes, Idena Thurston and Family, Gail Butler and Family, Vernita Dean, Flosetta Johnson, Dianna Feliz, Florina Forbes, Ettmae, Judy Forbes, Sasha Dames, Nikki Wells, Iona Sweeting and Family, Kendal Taylor, Fairdale Smith and Family, Malvina Smith and Family, Word in Action Church Family, Hour of Power Church Family, Vision of Hope Church COGIC Church Family, the Congo Town and South Andros Communities.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home and Crematorium on Friday, June 17th from 11:00am to 5:30pm, and on Saturday from 9:00am at the church until service time.