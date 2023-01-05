CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service for former educator MATRIARCH JANET OLEAN MONCUR, age 79 years of 31 Bougainvillea Boulevard and a permanent resident of Knowles Cat Island, who died on Monday, December 19th, 2022 will be held on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 9:45am at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street. Officiating will be Father Noel Clarke, assisted by Deacon Dennis Mackey. Interment will be made in The Smith’s Bay Cemetery, Smith’s Bay, Cat Island.

Janet was predeceased by her Parents: Michael and Olivia McDonald; Son: Diallo Moncur; Grandson: Jared Walker; and Sisters: Annis Bowe and Diane Bradshaw.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted Husband of 60 years:

Mr. Eris Moncur, Sr.

Daughters: Janice, Javotte and Jennifer Moncur

Sons: Eris Jr., Edward and Dion Moncur

Grandchildren: Kori and Eris III Moncur, Diallo Osoria, André and Tyler Moncur, Devanna McCartney, Lestia and Letrell Walker, Kirkwood Kemp, Madissen, Olivia and Benjamin Moncur

Great grandchildren: Peyton Rose, Grayson Pinder, Elizabeth and Jamal Carey, Nathan and Jaden Osoria

Son-in-law: Lester Walker

Daughters-in-law: Sandra, Tanya and Julie Moncur

Sisters: Estelle Mackey, Edna Newbold, Elizabeth and Rachel Dodson

Brothers-in-law: Dennis Mackey, George and Reginald Moncur Sr., and Carmine Ciccolella

Sisters-in-law: Veronica Sherman, Mary Grey, Melonie Ciccolella, Ingrid and Yvonne Moncur, Betty Bell, Marina Stubbs and Eliza Hepburn

Aunts: Althea McMillian, Miriam Smith and Inez Moncur

Uncles: Wendel McMillan I

Nephews: Kenneth Jr. and Michael Dodson, David, Andre, Maurice and Mario Rahming, Harry Lee Dodson III, Kemuel Fountain Sr., Michael McDonald Sr., Jason McDonald, Anthony Bradshaw Jr, James Newbold Jr., Alistair Delancy, Nathan and Christopher Mackey, Anthony Bowe, H. E. Ambassador Ellison E. Greenslade, Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade, Retired Sargean. Kevin Greenslade, Desmond and Stephen Greenslade, Mitchell Gilbert, Mario and Stephen Moncur, Reginald Moncur Jr., Kensel Sherman, Alexander Grey, Edison and Archibald Minnis, Krishnal and Cristian Ciccolella, and Wendel McMillan II.

Nieces: Donna Greer, Louise Morey, Michaela Derival, Kalailah Lewis, Javotte Holland, Jamyala Bradshaw, Dalla and Darrice Newbold, Dhalene Culmer, Damita Cartwright, Adrienne Caruso, Roxanne Dodson and Rushell Rahming, Keshlia Milton, Krista and Keri Sherman, Angelique Grey Atkinson, Retired Sargeant Alice Gilbert, Kimberley, Jacqueline and Hazel Greenslade, Lisa Mwesigwa, Coralee Adderley, and Laurel Long

Numerous grandnieces and grandnephews

Other relatives and friends: John Rolle, Reverend Iris Culmer, Lucille Kelly, Yvonne Styles, Esthermae Swann, Aspha, Mizpah, Glen, Anthony, Gerard, Derek, Ricardo, Joseph, Prince and Catrico Rolle, Rodney Miller, Rosemary Toote, William and Patsy Johnson, Antoinette Whylly, Ruth Campbell, Janet Wright, Joan Roberts, Charles Weir, Ismae Culmer, Barbara Dorsett, Alma Rolle, Myrtle Gilcud, Sidney Ferguson, Joel and Esther Rolle, Ivadell Stubbs, Vashtia Mitchell, Edna Bain, Willamae Culmer, Emmanuel, Miriam and Michael Rolle, Marina Wilson and Family, Leona Dean and Family, Floradell Adderley and Family, Athama Bowe and Family, Mr. Louis and Mrs. Robin Rolle and Family, Frances Friend, Dr. Margo Munroe, Monique Barton, Cassandra and Helena Callander, Vernencha Nesbitt, James Jones and Family, Cookie Cates and Family, Janet Cates, Maggie Culmer and Family, Rosaline Sands and Family, Turan Mackey, Captain Mornel Brown and Family, Alfred “Manny” Sturrup, Kendrick “Chopper” Saunders, Patwell Rose and family, Zoey Brathwaite and family, Loukeisha Missick and Family, the Moncur family, The King family, The Seymour family, The Stubbs family of Cat Island, the Rolle Family of Exuma, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their respects at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium, East West Highway on Friday, January 6th, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 5:00pm, and on Saturday from 8:45am at the church until service time.