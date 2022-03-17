Funeral service for Matriarch Martha Ferguson, 82 yrs., a resident of Winder Terrace & formerly of Forbes Hill, Exuma & John Road West, will be held at First Baptist Church, Market Street, on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Diana Francis. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Honoring and cherishing her fond memories are:

Children: Mannix Barton (Laura Hinsey), Tiffany Barton (Maxwell Daniels Jr.), Eulamae & Cressel Morley, Avanell & Garland Whyms, Madonna & Lieutenant Shawn Evans, Jacquelyn & Blanche Sears

Adopted Children: Debbie Carter, Nyoche Ferguson, Slone Benson, Marva Morrison, Jessie (Deanne) Kemp, Christina Rolle, Jovan Conyers, Annetta Culmer-Mackey, Tamika (Orson) Johnson, Brian Morley & Corey Rolle

Grandchildren: Manesha Barton, Mantayo Barton, Maxwell Daniels III, Valentino Clarke, Jamal Johnson, Shafano Dean, Ashley Missick, Shane Munnings, Rashad Evans, ShanMa’ry Munnings, Giovanni Whyms, Aleesha Evans, Corrad Rolle, Anneka Evans, Women Marine Shonique Thompson, Destiny Dean, Renardo Benson, Kendrick Williams, Zenobia Benson, Obrinique Rolle, Cresstina Morley & Tonya Barton.

Great Grandchildren: Amiya & Amari Johnson Alfrednique Benson, Chaniya & Chanado Rolle

Brothers & Sister: Nathan Ferguson, Gladstone & Carolyn Ferguson, Albertha Bullard, Basil Sears

Sister-in-Law: Sheila Ferguson & Sandra Sweeting

Nieces & Nephews: Rodney, Clement & Olympia Pearce, Terry, Sterling, Lawrence & Melva Pearce ,Gertrude Cynthia, Kathrina, Eserine, Dario, Unadell& Keith Poitier, Ezekiel, Bradley, Shantel, Winifred, Norma, Tyrone &Lovalla Paul ,Iris, Mario, Kimberly &Orthnell Russell , Pastor Erica & Derick Bain , Nadia & Joseph Rigby, Inegicka, Remme, Orlando, Tyrone , Emmitt, Magnolia & O’Brian Wallace, Wade, Hollis & Paulette Bullard, Nelda & Paul Armbrister, Etta, Simone & Andre Thurston , Garvin ,Collette & Bertram Sweeting, Anthony, Retta, Debbie, Lavern, Bobby, Dion, Leroy, Nathan Jr, Stephanie & Rev Wilton A. McKenzie, Evangelist Daphne & Deacon Alfred Rolle, Arthur, Jennifer, Sonia, Cleotha & Wendell Colley Sr, Jarred & Yasmine Ferguson, Nellie Thompson, Patricia & Michael Brown, Patrice &Nyoche Ferguson, Terry, Aniska ,Elmore, Halson, Sean, Kevin, Anita, Sean, Elvis, Palma & Brian Strachan, Idena, Anya, Ian, Carlos, Brian, Roosevelt, Carvette, Hilda, Althea, Kelson, Alicia, Kenton, Roosevelt, Trenette, Father Oswald Ferguson Jr, Austin, Kristen Ferguson-Rolle, Keino Rolle, Sandy, TeresineMinnis, Omar, Katina, Aileen, Monique, Vincent, Elvis, Palma, Idena, Sophia, Ray, Lisa, Patrice, Linda, Colean , David & Genevieve Bullard, Ratheno, Jamaal, Jerad, Dellarese, Sophia, Linda, Alisa, Patrice, Susan, Colene, Candida, Aniska, & Shamika Rahming.

Aunt : Bernice Bullard

Grand Nieces & Nephew: Lavar Ferguson, Jayl, Ronique, Terran Pearce, PC Inspector Monalisa Johnson, Shaniqua Russell, Amanda & Vasco Ferguson, Beneisha& Sylvan Ferguson, Randell Newbold, Lathario & Latheria Bastian, Derricka Rigby, Delmaro & Miguel Bullard, Alicia Gibson, Crystal Bethel, Jaquille Kemp, Carlos & Charlton Demeritte.

Godchildren: Gretchen, Marvin, Paula, Mildred Henfield

Other Relatives and Friends: Mr. & Mrs. Edward Barton & Family, Reynard Heastie, Sheila, Oralee, Kendal, Marlin Mcphee and family, Willamae (Donald) Lotmore, Yvonne Bethel, Sidney, Advilda and family, Eldora, Ernest, Bursil, Margaret and Family, Rev. Bernal (Rose), Pacherlee, Earnestine (Alexander) Flowers , Dion Bullard & Family Ernestine and family, Chris, Larry, Rayana, Hope, David, Cora, Hugh, Terrance, Kurt, Tessa and family, Christina & Sharron Reckley and family, Noel Munroe & family Mavis & Cherine Jackson and family, Sister Nicki & Craig Culmer and family, Sharron Edgecombe and family, Richard Ingraham Jr, Shadae Gittens, Marie Deveaux and Family , Patrick Ferguson and Family, Mornette Thompson & family , Lithera Reckley & family Trudymae and Family, Livingston & Farlon Huyler & Family, Rev Don Clarke & Family, William Bowe & Family, Dr. Charles Eugene Gray, Ikena, Arnold, Lorana, Basil, Cleveland & Creola, Urvan, Phillip, Kenny, Iris, Jessica, Anthony, Sandra, Edgar, Iva & family the descendants of the late Jonathan & Margaret Bullard (her grandparents), Elcita Ferguson & Family, Bloneva Sears & Family, Reta Dames & Family, Mrs. Ellen Daniels & Family, Madly Finley & Family, & Andrea Ferguson. Special Friends: Finetha (Fanny) Gibson, Marion Forbes, Mr. Charles & Nina Fox & Family, Garnet Rolle & Family. Roseanna Mackey & Family Carriemae Bowe & Family, Jan & Jackie, Stephanie, Debra, Ena, Eldica, Latoya, Latonya, Veronica Thompson, Carolyn Bowe, Laurine Hyacinthe, Tiffany McPhee, The Sears Family, Vernal Rolle & Family, Diane Hepburn, Kenya Coakley, Mr. & Dr. Wilfred Pratt, Mr. & Mrs. Patrick Kluck, Natasha Family Petrona & Viola & Family, Fred Bowe & Rev Daniel Morley, Dwight Arahan, Kerr Family, Basil Woodside & Family. Patricia, Joycelyn, Deloris, Cecelia, Shannamae, Elanor, Rafaleta, Jeremiah, Shana, Delores, Eleanor, Rafaleta, Claudia & Louise, Moss Family, Mrs. Pandy & Family, Mrs. Woodside & family, Joyce Roberts & Family, Dwayne Sands, Tina Carey, Ms. Mott, Dr. Munroe, Turnquest House, Randy Powell, Derick Johnson, Stephano Northe, Roland Ferguson & Family. Berthamae & Dwayne Woodside & Family, Natasha Gittens and family Laura McKenzie and family, The Morley Family, Rollin Ferguson Charlene Evans & Family, Lisa Bowe & family, Charlene Evans & family, Gina Saunders, Leonardo McKenzie, Monalisa Davis, Dayche Pinder, Candace Beneby, Naomi Whyms & Family, Garnet Rolle, Louise Sands & Family. Basil Woodside, Antonique Ramsey, Bernadine Darling & Family, Kisha Rolle, Shane Munnings, Donika Smith, Aheja Russell, Diana Rahming & Family, Virginia Oliver, Rosemae Williams, Pascal & Sandra Rolle,Shenique Wallace, Brittney Thompson, Myrtle Armstrong, Karen Marshall, Shaft Dean, Rev, Edris Bowe & Family Rev Diana Francis, clergy and the member of First Baptist Union Church, The Forbes Hill & Harry Cay community, The John Road West Community. BahaMar Hotels & Casino, Café Blu, The Crystal Palace Family, The Four Season Ocean Club, Harborside Resort, Sandilands Pharmacy & F.T.Z Company

Our family is an extremely large family, and it was a difficult task naming everyone. If we have somehow left out your name, we do apologize for the oversight. It was not intentional.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.