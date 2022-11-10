Funeral service for Matriarch Susan Alnina Gray, 87 yrs., a resident of Bamboo Town & formerly of Bottle Creek, Turks Island, will be held at Zion Baptist Church, East & Shirley Streets, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor T. G. Morrison., assisted by Rev. Ulric V. Smith & other Ministers, Deacon & Evangelists. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her Children: Dale and Dawn Gray, Grandchildren; DiQuan, Danielle, Raeden and Alexis Gray and Christina Wallace, Great-grandchildren; Christian Wallace, Timothy Clarke Jr. and Yuri Seymour Jr., Brother; Hilleth Higgs (Irene) of Grand Bahama, Sisters, Viola Taylor and Dr. Rosalee Goddard (Larry) of North Carolina, Aunts; Delia Henfield of Atlanta, Georgia and Catherine Pratt of Providenciales, Nephews; Barry Smith, Laurent Marichal Smith (deceased) (Joethel), Archibald Taylor (Anastacia), Melvin (Rochelle), Tyrone, Dwayne, Darrald and Terry Higgs, Nieces; Patrice Pollard (Andrew), Deidre Bevans, Renee and Nova Taylor, Adria Taylor-Bastian (Jimmy), Lisa Higgs and Karen Hall.

Grand-nephews and nieces; Anthony and Adrian Pollard, Najwa, Edijah, Lyndrea and Akeila Bevans, Arshard and Aryanna Taylor, Aliah, Amber, Travarus, Melvandria, Melvanique, Darrald Jr., Darriel, Darrien, Natavia, Natalia, Deno and Terrynique Higgs, Maalik, Marcai, Marcelite and Laurentzia Smith, Rico Emmanuel Jr., Charmaine Wells and Candia Smith.

Cousins: Yvette Ibrahim, Dexter, Andrea and Julie Henfield of Atlanta, Georgia, Alexander Pratt, Brickell Howell, Albert, Bernard, Rolland and Des Gardiner, Elizabeth Keju, Dr. Beulah Farquharson, Lynn Henderson, Sharon Taylor, Magistrate Sandradee Gardiner, Rupert Gardiner, Sylvia Curtis, Suzette Pinder, Melissa Knowles, Clarabelle Cooper, Susan Musgrove, Nathaniel, Marie, Ruth and Carolyn Gardiner, Sophia Thomas, Franklyn, Robert, Stafford, Pastor Cassell and Beatrice Higgs, Isula Toote, Zelizeabeth Duclona, Darlene Higgs and Evadne Williams.

God-daughter; Nan Davis of Atlanta, Georgia.

Other Relatives and Friends; Daria, Danae, Dana and Dione Major, The Gray, Misick, Gardiner and Forbes families of Providenciales, Hon. Washington Misick, Premier of Turks and Caicos Island, Eleanor Hall, Della Ingraham and family of Abaco, Lynette Gray and family of Grand Bahama, Livingstone Lightbourne and Family, Marie, Clayton, Crestwell, Wendell, Sharon and Jacqueline Gardiner, Pastor Shirley Smith and family, Pastor Sandra Smith and family, Gwendolyn Williams and family, Ruthlyn Johnson and family, Ida Burrows and family, Michelle Wells and family, Petrell Lloyd and family, Stephanie Hanna, Valderine Heastie, Management and staff of J.S. Johnson and Company Limited, Davonia Williams and the Commercial Department (JSJ), Hon. Zane Lightbourne, Minister of State, Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, Ministry of Education Staff, Barry Fynes and family, Athama Bowe and family, Platinum Ryders M.C., Entry 20 of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Rev. T.G. and Sis. Royanne Morrison, Rev. Ulric and Bonnie Smith, Rev. Anthony and Michelle Sampson, Rev. Dwayne and Daphne Williams, Rev. Sheila Strachan, Rev. Clothie Lockhart, Evangelist Josephine Parker, Evangelist Mildred Johnson. Deacon Lorraine Moss, Deacon Eric and BreleithNorville-Smith, Zion’s East and Shirley Ministerial Team, Zion’s East and Shirley Church Family, Zion’s East and Shirley Sanctuary Choir, Sis. Judith McDonald, Sis. Ruth Charlton, Karen Sampson, Darnell Brennen and family, Dr. Chrispin Gomez, The Farrington, Hall, Roach, Johnson, Pratt, Hepburn and Weir families, Janet De’Barros, Judy Wood, Pamela Duncanson, Eunice Forbes, Sonia Muir, Jeffrey and Vanessa McCoy and family, Jermaine and Jalinka Strachan and family and many others too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.