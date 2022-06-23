Matriarch Willamae Ferguson
Funeral service for Matriarch Willamae Ferguson Age 74 years of Kemp Road and formerly of The Forest Exuma who died on Friday, May 27th, 2022 will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 10:00am at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street. Officiating will be Pastor Heuter Rolle, assisted by Other Ministers of Religion. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.
Willamae was predeceased by her parents, Ernest Joseph and Eulamae Ferguson.
She will be lovingly remembered by her Daughters: Bridgett Brooks and Bernadette Ferguson
Sons: Charles Gibson and Chrispin Ferguson
Son-in-law: Perry Brooks
Granddaughter: Brianna Brooks
Grandsons: Perry and Justin Brooks, and Titan Gibson
Adopted Grandson: Prince Farrington
Three Sisters: Olive Ferguson, O’Lydia Williams and Bessie Miller
Two Brothers: Rev. Philip Ferguson and Luther Ferguson
One Sister-in-law: Linda Ferguson
One Brother-in-law: Paul Miller
Two Aunts: Bessie Clarke of Miami Florida, and Helen Ferguson
One Uncle: Perry Ferguson
Sixteen Nieces: Laurie, Tanya, Anishka and Raquel Ferguson, Monica Gibson, Shendreka Miller, Sacha Johnson, Shadeanna Nesbitt, Patrice and, Leda Curry, Monique Bethel, Lavonne Colston, Deanne Greenslade, Karen Bruner, Anika and Anya Rolle and Pancetta Ferguson
Fourteen Nephews: Joseph, Everette, Anthony, Millhouse Jevan and Anton Ferguson, Julian Delancey, LeVar Miller, Jeremy Rolle, Lloyd Brown and Benjamin Curry, Ian Johnson, Freddie Gibson and Delano Nesbitt.
A host of relatives and friends including: Ivadell Stubbs, Esther and Joel Rolle, Travis Jeudi, Christine Hepburn, Vasthi Mitchell, Jonathan Rolle, Veronica Miller, Sabrina Thompson, Nathalie Munroe, Timothy Munroe, the Salem Union Baptist Church Family, The Forest Exuma Community and Marathon Estate Community.
Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home and Crematorium on Friday, June 24th from 11:00am to 5:00pm, and on Saturday from 9:00am at the church until service time.