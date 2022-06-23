CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

GUARDIAN & TRIBUNE FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for Matriarch Willamae Ferguson Age 74 years of Kemp Road and formerly of The Forest Exuma who died on Friday, May 27th, 2022 will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 10:00am at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street. Officiating will be Pastor Heuter Rolle, assisted by Other Ministers of Religion. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Willamae was predeceased by her parents, Ernest Joseph and Eulamae Ferguson.

She will be lovingly remembered by her Daughters: Bridgett Brooks and Bernadette Ferguson

Sons: Charles Gibson and Chrispin Ferguson

Son-in-law: Perry Brooks

Granddaughter: Brianna Brooks

Grandsons: Perry and Justin Brooks, and Titan Gibson

Adopted Grandson: Prince Farrington

Three Sisters: Olive Ferguson, O’Lydia Williams and Bessie Miller

Two Brothers: Rev. Philip Ferguson and Luther Ferguson

One Sister-in-law: Linda Ferguson

One Brother-in-law: Paul Miller

Two Aunts: Bessie Clarke of Miami Florida, and Helen Ferguson

One Uncle: Perry Ferguson

Sixteen Nieces: Laurie, Tanya, Anishka and Raquel Ferguson, Monica Gibson, Shendreka Miller, Sacha Johnson, Shadeanna Nesbitt, Patrice and, Leda Curry, Monique Bethel, Lavonne Colston, Deanne Greenslade, Karen Bruner, Anika and Anya Rolle and Pancetta Ferguson

Fourteen Nephews: Joseph, Everette, Anthony, Millhouse Jevan and Anton Ferguson, Julian Delancey, LeVar Miller, Jeremy Rolle, Lloyd Brown and Benjamin Curry, Ian Johnson, Freddie Gibson and Delano Nesbitt.

A host of relatives and friends including: Ivadell Stubbs, Esther and Joel Rolle, Travis Jeudi, Christine Hepburn, Vasthi Mitchell, Jonathan Rolle, Veronica Miller, Sabrina Thompson, Nathalie Munroe, Timothy Munroe, the Salem Union Baptist Church Family, The Forest Exuma Community and Marathon Estate Community.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home and Crematorium on Friday, June 24th from 11:00am to 5:00pm, and on Saturday from 9:00am at the church until service time.