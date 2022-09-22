Obituaries

MAUDLINE MARTIN

Funeral Service for the Late MAUDLINE MARTIN age 66 years of Pinder’s Point will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Upper Zion Baptist Church, Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama.  Officiating will be Pastors Michael JP and Pastor Allison Pinder and assisted by other Ministers.  Interment will follow in the Pinder’s Point Public Cemetery. 

She is survived by her adopted mothers: Anita Pinder and Rejoina Rolle; children: Melba, Enith, Veronica, Sindy, and Joseph (Shenique) Johnson and Howard (Petraine) Russell; grandchildren: Erica (David), Virginia (Therize), Veronique, Ainscio (Donaijah), D’auntae, Shannon, D’angelo  Veron, Veronae, Vernon. Shanteisa (Julder) and Jerica; great-grandchildren: Sergio and Alaina, Amelia, Skyla, Na’tayla, Amir, Jayshaun and Jayvion; siblings: Jennie (Rufus) Anderson, Deaconess Earlene (Rev. Leviticus) Anderson, Shervin (Donna) Bastian, Austin (Pearline) Rolle, Rosemary Williams and Sharrand Pinder; adopted siblings: Norma Wallace, Nurse Rosa Bain, Catherine Young, Ramon (Nae-Nae) Jean-Baptist, Idella Laing, Cherlyn (Sherry) Resias and Isadora Walker; nieces and nephews: Angeletta (Bob) Martin, Antoinette Brown, Rueshan and Rugeno (Aliah), Claudette, Darren (Lacreshia), Mecos, and Kiara Anderson. Jerlisa (Dimarco) Crumble, Demetrius and Donervin Bastain, Austina Rolle, Ashton Williams, Madison King Brenda (Dereck) Ferguson, Sharon Johnson, Monique (Ian) Bowe, Carla Scott-Clare, Adrian, Shawn and Demond Scott, Tawn, Faye, Troy, Marvin, Tiffany, Kent, Jason, Eddison Jr and Fabian Johnson, Donnamae, Barry, Brandon, and B.J Hall, Shenique Burrows, Dave and Donnell Taylor, Vyonique and Sandy Newbold and numerous other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Upper Zion Baptist Church, Pinder’s Point on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 25, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.

