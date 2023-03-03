(Freeport)





Death Notice

For

Maureen Veronica Pinder, 51

A resident of West End, Grand Bahamas, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday 23rd February, 2023

One Son: and Jermaine Batson; One Daughter: Laiah Baston; 3 Brothers: Oscar, Samuel, and Michael Pinder; 4 Sisters: Patricia Pinder-Gibson, Ruby Ann and Kim Pinder, Karon Pinder-Johnson; 2 Brothers-in-law: Ambrose Gibson, Marvin Johnson Sr.; 4 Sisters-in-law: Tafoya, Janice, Yukra, Ivadell Pinder; 2 Uncles: Bradley and Basil Armbrister; 3 Aunts: Dolly, Andrea and Charlene Armbrister; Nieces and Nephews: Elmore II, Michael Jr., Samuel and Jeffery Jr. Pinder, Lennis and Sontonya Pinder, Janae Russell, Stevette Culmer, Kaylon Pinder, Heather Pinder, Courtney and Tevin Brown, Ashaley Carter, Calay Gibson, Neketia Simmons, Marvin Johnson Jr., Hilary Cox, Anita Pinder Jones, Teryon Wright Pinder, Isaiah Taylor Pinder, and Deanu Brown Pinder, Taylor Woodland, Clayshan and Clayton Ferguson, Ketorah, Coletor and Carlene Johnson Samantha and Michael Lightbourne, Along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.