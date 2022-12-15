BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES and CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service for the late Mavis Corine Farrington age 90 years a resident of Lumumba Lane, will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Hill Street. Officiating will be Fr. Glen Nixon assisted by Deacon Andrew Burrows and Deacon Samuel Mitchell. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Mavis was predeceased by her brothers: Garfield Burrows and Henry Burrows and her sisters: Beatrice Burrows and Louise Gibson.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her children: Frederick R. Munnings, Elder Theresa (Pastor Jerome) Kite, Terry Farrington Sr., and Larry (Dr. Janet) Farrington; Grandsons: Troy (Maria) Albury, Christian Sr. (Laura) and Terry Jr. (Marie) Farrington and Gulius Johnson; Granddaughters: Margo Gibson, Dr. Corine (Colin) Wells, Ashli Munnings, Khaya, Ava, and Tyra Farrington; Great Grandsons: Jalin Gibson, Austin and Jonah Wells, and Christian Farrington Jr.; Great Granddaughters: Catalina and Isabella Albury, Jasmin Johnson, Ella Diane Farrington and Jayleeanyz Marenda; Sister-In-Law: Maxine Burrows; Nephews: Deacon Andrew (Patrice), Edward (Stacy) and Martin (Lisa) Burrows, Patrick, and Edwin (Timolin) Thompson, George (Christine) and Larry Burrows; Nieces: Gaynell Funes, Mary Gay, Patricia (Harold) Strachan, Bernadette (Rohan) Metholall, Regina Mohabir, Catherine (Danny) Persaud, Marlene (Charles) Barton, Ann Pinder, Edvern Thompson, Cheryl (Wellington) Ferguson, Maureen Bastian, and Patsy (Earnest) Huston; Numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews; Other relatives and friends including: Archbishop Patrick C. Pinder, Parish Community of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Magistrate Janine Weech-Gomez, Candia Dames and Family, Esther Winder, Shena Albury, Debbie Claridge and Family, Ingrid Farrington, James Farrington and Family, Sebrena Bullard, Mr. and Mrs. John Williams and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Green and Family, Florence Green and Family, Ms. Julia Deveaux and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Vemal Black and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Black and Family, Walter Black and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Dio Bain and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Obie Ferguson KC and Family, Nadir Hasan and Family, Paul “Andy” Gomez and Family, Rev. Dr. CB Moss and Family, Philippa Charlton and Family, William Wong, Kendal Major, Paul Hepburn, Ricardo Roberts, Martin Pollock, Andrew Thompson (Ma Best Friends Group), Bernard “BH” Hanna and Family, Jennifer Turnquest and Family, Kurt and Dr. Rhea Persaud and Family, Terry Thompson and Family, Tonia Fawkes, Apostle Dr. Raymond and Pastor Olivia Wells and Family, Mother Mary Wells and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Sawyer and family, Mr. Kwady Lightbourne and Family, Mr. Patrick Treco and Family, Mr. and Mrs. P. Douglas “Ginger” Turnquest and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Williams and Family, Vernique “Niki” Burrows and family, Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey and Family, Dr. Vincent McWeeney and Miss Beverley Neely (Sandilands Dental Clinic), the Munnings Family, Living Waters Kingdom Ministries Leaders and Partners, The Family and Staff of Superior Label Services Ltd, Nails By Candy, New Era Technologies (Bahamas) Ltd. Turning Hearts Ministries. COOLBAY Company Ltd. and many others.

Special thanks to: Dr. Rhea Persaud, Dr. Rhea Thurston Carroll, Dr. Frederick Smith, Dr. Kevin Moss, Dr. Nina Munnings-Thompson, The Nurses, and Doctors of I.C.U and E.R. of Doctors Hospital, Mr. Thompson of Doctors Hospital – Business Office, Technicians of Kelso Laboratory, Bahamas Medical Supplies, Sister Nurse Jennifer Munnings and Team, Lab Technician Mr. Collie and her Caregivers: Mrs. Jean Mason-Killingbeck, Mrs. Kadian Baker and Ms. Sharmaine Morgan.

There will be No Viewing at the Church

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m

