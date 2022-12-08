Obituaries

Mavis Corine Farrington

Death Notice for Mavis Corine Farrington age 90 years a resident of Lumumba Lane, passed peacefully at her residence on Thursday, December 01, 2022.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her children: Frederick R. Munnings, Elder Theresa (Pastor Jerome) Kite, Terry Farrington Sr., and Larry (Dr. Janet) Farrington; Grandsons: Troy (Maria) Albury, Christian Sr., Terry Jr., and Gulius Johnson; Granddaughters: Margo Gibson, Dr. Corine (Colin) Wells, Ashli Munnings, Khaya, Ava, and Tyra Farrington; Great Grandsons: Jalin Gibson, Austin and Jonah Wells, and Christian Farrington Jr.; Great Granddaughters: Catalina and Isabella Albury, Jasmin Johnson, Ella Diane Farrington and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday December 20, 2022, 11:00a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Hill Street.

