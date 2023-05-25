DEATH NOTICE

Maxine Bowe Smith age 86 years of Nassau and formerly of Treasure Cay, Abaco died at Kendrick Hospital in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

She is survived by her children: Donella Donna Thompson, Dustin Bowe, Rubyann Bradshaw, Fane Withlow, Dwane Smith, Mitzi Smith, Tracey Smith, Lillian Smith, Marva Smith, Shelly Smith, Shawn Smith, Rano Smith, Roberto Smith Edgecombe & Maxine Bowe; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.