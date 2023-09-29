Funeral Services for the late Maxine Una Wright aged 94 of Palm Beach Street will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday 3rd October, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith Cartwright assisted by Fr. Ruel Strachan. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Maxine will forever live in the hearts of her Children: Linda Smith, Buena Wright, Anita Ramsey, Colin Wright, Susan Cargill (Dr. Patrick), Christopher Wright (Sonia) and Berne Wright (Tanya); Grandchildren: Leopold G. Wright III, Melisa S. Wright, Britt McKay (Keith) Anyel Albury (Tariq), Aliah Ramsey, Ondre Cargill (Sade), Christian Cargill, Christin Wright, Elayna Mary Charlotte Wright, Kailesa Greenslade (Chaz), Christi Wright, Nikkiah Wright-Haven (Everette), Rondell Wright, Colin Wright Jr., Starrion Wright, Deshawn Wright, Erika Wright, Tahnee Wright, Tanae Wright, Giovanno Wright, and Thakashna Wright; Numerous Great-grandchildren; Nieces: Valeria Miller (Glen); Ormanda Johnson; Merceline Dahl-Regis; Iva Dahl, Ann Smith, Georgette Dahl-Butler and Lilly Beckles; Nephew: Don Dahl; Godchild: Christine Dorsett; Other Relative and Friends: The Coakley Family of Calabash Bay, Andros; The Coakley Family of Lewis Street; J. Henry Bostwick and Family; Charles Clarke and Family; Janet Bunch-Lightbourne and Family; Martha Brown and Family; Sonia Rahming and Family; Kasmah Williams and Family; Dora Walker; Corafaye Whylly; Steve Coakley; Theodora Ledee and Family; Daniel Johnson-Mensah; Susan Hunt and Family; Cynthia Grant and Family; The Francis Family; Violet Cleare and Family; Maria Forbes and Family; Audrey Turner and Family; Sarah Forbes and Family; Children of the late Peggy Lundy; Michael Reckley and Family; Louis Dames and Family; Sarah Carey and Family; St. Agnes Church Family; Gwen McDeigan; Helen Turnquest and Family; Yasmin Miller and Family; Philip Styles and Family; The Christie Family of August Street; Florence Greenslade and Family; Verna Elcock; Peter Bowe and Family; Maria Albury and Family; Zelda Pearson and Family; The Wilson Family of Palm Beach Street; Gladys Miller of Palm Beach Street; Mary of Palm Beach Street; the whole Palm Beach Street Community and other family and friends too numerous to mention; Dedicated Caregivers: Mae Carter; Lidell Cash; Roselyn Coleby and Loneice Emil.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Monday 2nd October, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH.