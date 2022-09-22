Funeral service for the Late MAXWELL CARMON BAIN age 80 years of King’s Subdivision and formerly of Long Bay Cays, Andros will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Harvest Temple, Hepburn Town, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Rodney Forbes J.P., assisted by Bishop Erick Cooper. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

He is survived by his children: Lanair and Sherman Andrews, Bridgette and Cassandra Bain, Madlyn Thompson, Clothilda Adderley, Bethsheba Adderley Smith Dawkins, Sterling Adderley, Linda and Kenneth Knowles; grandchildren: Mario Brown, Jarvis and Queenell, Conlive, Harrison Jr. and Cordell Bain. Richard Jr. and Rashad, Matthew and Mark Thompson; Michael Bowe, Richard and Riclisha Kelson, Breon, Brandon and Berenthia Smith, Jordan and Justin Knowles, Latika and Dwight Higgs, Leonika Similien and Sherman Andrews Jr; Ashley and Regine Simmons, Jamie Curtis and Tyler Bain, Jasmine and Javon Bain and Jaden Seymour; great grandchildren: Nevaeh Greene, Arianna Knowles, Joshua Simmons, Trinity and Carlton Miller Jr., Jonathan Moss, Dwight Higgs Jr., Dwinaj Higgs, Trenae Missick, Josiah Simmons, Breon Smith Jr, Breonah Smith, Roquendo Thompson, Carter Thompson, Richard Thompson Jr., Rejine Thompson, Erin Thompson and Andre Colebrook Jr.; nieces: Elsaida Beneby, Genevieve Tucker, Sherrine Sawyer, Nikita Knowles, Andrea Wallace, Dawn Hield, Laverne, Libby, Vivia, Cindy, Trinkey and Barbara Bain; nephews: Anthony Nottage, Edgar and Foster Tucker, Kirk Simmons, Mervin Phillip, lval Nixon, Willie Bain, Theophilus Jr., Stephen, Langton, and Rickey Bain; sisters-in-law: Katrina Murphy and Henrietta Black; brothers-in-law: Daniel and Jacob Murphy; and a host of relatives and friends including: Betty Cooper and family, Wilfred Solomon and family, the Smith and Walker family, the Taylor family, the Ferguson family, the Murphy family, the Forbes family, Sharon and Janet Rolle, Clemma Bain and family, Bishop Rodney Forbes and family, Clarice, Gloria and family, Pauline and family, Charrise Rolle Taylor, Eldora, Raquel and Dionne McKenzie, Theodora Major, Lavern McPhee, Nezelene Riley, Leonard Jr. and Clyde McKenzie, Nurse Debra and Elisha Miller, Cleopatra and Collingwood, Turnquest Sr., Violet Williams, Irene and Leon Johnson, Tyrone and Grace Forbes, laine, Vestra Forbes, Beverly Morris, Karen Baeyens, Dr. Patrice Forbes, Delease Bartlett, Marjorie, Adena, Naydena Adderley, Seldon and Lucetta Adderley, Mordine and Prince Smith, Locksley Benjamin, Lynden Whitley, Zendal Tyrone Forbes, Malvina Stuart, Princess Burrows, Lawrence Burrows, James and Benji Williams, the Bus Stop crew, the Bullet family, the Bain family and the McPhee family.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.