Obituaries

Maxwell Noel Burrows

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email January 12, 2023
0 61 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Maxwell Noel Burrows age 55 years of Pineyard Road and formerly of McQueens, Cat Island died at his residence on Monday, January 2th, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Paulette Burrows; sons: Perez and Joshua Burrows, adopted son: Shoneldo McKenzie, daughter: Aleachea Burrows; granddaughter Quiana Rolle; sisters: Vera Browne, Jannette, Belkie, Denice Poitier and Mary Poitier Davis; brothers: Sham and Dexter Burrows, Phillip and Donald Poitier, sisters-in-law: Carolyn Burrows and Sylvia Turnquest; aunts: Theresa Burrows, Jenniemae Darling and Wendy Rolle; uncles: Enos Johnson and Tony Joseph; numerous nieces & nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email January 12, 2023
0 61 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Kevin D’Angelo “kJ” Lowe

January 12, 2023

Arlington Livingston McCoy

January 12, 2023

Merle Colebrook Conyers

January 12, 2023

Sandia Carmeleta White

January 12, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button