May police roundup

At the end of each month, GB News will publish a monthly police roundup, comprised of crime news throughout the northern islands, including Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini.



Police-involved shooting



An investigation is underway into the police shooting of a man who threatened officers with two cutlasses after being found trying to break into an apartment, police said.

Police said the officers were responding to a call on Sunday, May 7 about an attempted break-in on Grand Bahama, and repeatedly told the man to drop his weapons, but, instead, he made death threats, threw one of the cutlasses and charged at them, whereupon the officers fired their guns.

Police said the man was shot and injured. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



25 illegals arrested in joint immigration raids on Grand Bahama and Bimini

A joint effort by the police and Bahamas Immigration Department on May 22 resulted in the arrests of 25 illegal immigrants in two separate raids, police said.

According to police, shortly before 9 a.m., immigration agents and police officers, including canine units, arrested 14 Chinese nationals (12 men and two women) and a Dominican man in the area of Princess Isles, South Bahamia, while other officers raided a business near the Freeport Harbour, arresting a 41-year-old Bahamian man and a 48-year-old Haitian man.

At around the same time, officers in south Bimini searched an abandoned stone building on Port Royal Canal and arrested 10 Chinese nationals, police reported.

High-powered weapon ditched

Officers in the area of Watkins Lane in Freeport recovered a high-powered firearm ditched by a man who swore at them and fled on a bicycle, police said.

According to police, around 9 a.m., on May 6, officers on routine patrol noticed a cyclist behaving suspiciously and tried to stop him.

They said he managed to evade them, leaving behind the weapon which contained a significant quantity of ammunition.



Nearly $2 mil. worth of cocaine found on a beach

On May 8, police on Abaco found four bags containing 108 kilos of cocaine worth an estimated $1.8 million on Sea Glass Beach at Guana Cay.

Police said they were acting on information received and no one was found at the scene.



Single vehicle crash claims a woman’s life

Police said that at about 1 a.m. on May 11, a blue Nissan Cube crashed into a tree after leaving the northbound lane of Seahorse Road near the plaza.

The car was so badly damaged, officers had to use the Jaws of Life to extract the driver who was pronounced dead at hospital, according to police.



Police investigate alleged drowning

Police said an investigation is underway after a Freeport man, 41, was found drowned near the Government Dock in north Bimini after they received a report that he was missing from a fishing boat. Police said they received the report shortly after 8 a.m. on May 13 and the body was found hours later the same day.



Fisherman treated for shark bite

An American visitor was treated and released from hospital after being bitten by a baby shark while fishing off West End, Grand Bahama, on May 21, police said.

Police reported that the man, 29, was fishing near Sandy Cay with six friends when he caught the pup and was bitten while trying to remove the hook from the shark’s mouth.

He suffered serious but non-ffatal injuries, police said .