McCain: The Bahamas has ‘amazing projects’ addressing food insecurity

US permanent representative to the United Nations agencies in Rome, Ambassador Cindy McCain, is in The Bahamas to discover how climate change is affecting these islands, she said yesterday, adding that there may be public/private partnerships that the US participates in in The Bahamas that could bolster climate sustainability efforts.

She added that her tour of The Island School and the One Eleuthera Foundation on Eleuthera has proven that The Bahamas is already carrying out “amazing projects” to help beat food insecurity.

“The Island School is something that your children in The Bahamas are going to be able to proceed to be adults and have a background in how to not only save your islands, but work with your islands and keep the planet safe,” said McCain.

Yesterday she observed traditional crop yielding and hydropic farming methods at The Island School and visited an experimental farm at the One Eleuthera Foundation.

She explained that The Bahamas is ahead of many other countries she has visited, that are facing food insecurity in terms of the science and technology being used to grow food.

“It is my intention to take this back and talk to our friends at the Food and Agriculture Organization, as well as any other agencies, and perhaps work a little more closely with The Bahamas and public/private partnerships, which are really important when we’re talking about funding and the necessary means that you need to continue what you’re doing here and improve on it,” said McCain.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting, who led a delegation to Eleuthera and Grand Bahama to tour farms and other facilities, said when the ambassador’s visit is done the country will have to look at how the US and The Bahamas can work together to find funding and grants for local food sustainability projects and climate smart projects.

“Of course funding is one of the things we’d like to have access to, and if that can come about because of this trip, then great,” Sweeting said.