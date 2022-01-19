McCoy has a career night for the Tigers

Malachi McCoy scored a career and team-high 23 points for the Benedict College Tigers (12-4, 8-1, SIAC) en route to a 86-77 victory over the Albany State University Golden Rams (5-12, 4-6, SIAC) at the Arena at West Campus in Albany, Georgia, in National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II play on Monday night.

The Tigers were coming off a tough 86-79 road loss to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, and the Bahamian was held to just eight points and five rebounds in that game. It was the Tigers’ first loss in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) for the season. The loss also ended their 10-game winning streak.

Monday night was a great response for the junior as he shot 9-for-11 from the field and was 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. He grabbed eight rebounds, dished out two assists and had a steal. McCoy only played 23 minutes as he was in foul trouble for much of the game.

The Tigers led for the majority of the game but the Golden Rams were persistent, always staying close. With just over a minute left in the game, the Golden Rams cut the Tigers’ lead to just six points and looked to make one last push. McCoy made a jump shot with 43 seconds left in the game to put his team up 80-72.

The lead was cut to five points six seconds later when the Golden Rams made a three-point shot. After the score went back up to seven in favor of the Tigers, the Golden Rams brought the lead down back to five points on a jump shot with 25 seconds left in the game. McCoy delivered the dagger when he made a jump shot with 19 seconds left in the game to put his team up seven points, 84-77. The Golden Rams could not make a basket the rest of the way as the Tigers held on for the win.

The Tigers led 43-35 at the half.

This was McCoy’s first 20-point game for the season and he has scored in double figures in four of their last five games.

As a team, the Tigers shot 50 percent from the field in the game and made six three-point shots that all came in the first half. They were able to go 18-for-24 from the free-throw line to shoot 75 percent.

It was a terrible night from the free-throw line for their opponents as they finished 18-for-34 from the charity stripe to finish the night shooting 52.9 percent from that mark. They were led by Malik Parker who had 24 points.

Next up for the Tigers is a home matchup against Savannah State University at the Benjamin E. Hays HRC Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday January 22. That game will get underway at 3 p.m.