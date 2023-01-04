McCoy has perfect shooting night in Tigers’ win

Bahamian collegiate basketball player Malachi McCoy and the Benedict College Tigers had two weeks to put their three-game losing streak behind them, and start the new year afresh. McCoy and the Tigers did just that on Monday when they took down the Spring Hill College Badgers convincingly, 82-66.

Playing at home at the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, the basketball forward finished the night with nine points after shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. He was featured in 24 minutes on the floor and made his only three-point attempt. He also had five rebounds and two assists.

The win has the Tigers sporting a 5-6 win/loss record on the season. In South Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II basketball, the Tigers have a 3-3 win/loss record. They came into this game having lost 90-87 to Kentucky State University, 69-66 to Miles College and 90-79 to Shaw University. Their three conference victories are over Lane College, Central State University and now Spring Hill College.

Against Spring Hill, the Bahamian did most of his damage in the first half when he scored seven points in 15 minutes. McCoy first checked into the game at the 16:19 mark of the first half. He got to work on the next defensive possession, recording a block. McCoy got on the scoreboard at the 13:06 mark when he made a dunk to put his team up 24-9. After the Badgers came within two points of the Tigers, McCoy was able to make his only three-point shot of the game. That came at the 5:41 mark of the first half to put the Tigers up 34-29.

The Tigers went into the second half with a comfortable 46-36 lead. McCoy’s final bucket of the game put his team up by 15 points, 68-53, with 9:19 left in the game. The Tigers went on to keep the lead in double digits and pick up their fifth win of the season.

Asanti Price led the Tigers with 17 points. The Badgers were led by Beril Kabamba with 21 points.

The Tigers connected on 53.1 percent of their shots from the field while holding the Badgers to 46.9 percent shooting. It was a huge rebounding effort from the Tigers as they won that stat line, with a 38-24 margin.

It will be a short turnaround for the Tigers as they stay at home and host the Tuskegee University Tigers at 7:30 p.m. this evening. It will be their second game in a four-game homestand.

In the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I national rankings, Bahamians Deyton Albury and Paul Greene’s undefeated Chipola College are at the top with an unblemished 18-0 record. They were listed at number one in the latest rankings that was published on Monday, moving up from second place.

Albury is averaging 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Green is averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He leads the team in the latter.

Chipola will open play in the 2023 calendar year with a Panhandle Conference matchup against Northwest Florida State College this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. That game will be played at the Milton H. Johnson Center in Indiana Circle, Marianna, Florida.