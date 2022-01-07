McCoy records a double-double for the Tigers

Bahamian collegiate basketball player Malachi McCoy was a force for the Benedict College Tigers (10-3), notching a double-double to help his team take down the Lane College Dragons (6-5), 54-51, on Wednesday night at the J.F. Lane Gymnasium in Jackson, Tennessee.

McCoy finished the night scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He shot 5-for-11 from the field and was 2-for-4 from the charity stripe in 30 minutes on the floor. The forward picked up four blocks in the game, playing the second-highest minutes for his team.

This is the Tigers’ ninth straight win as they picked up where they left off in 2021. Overall, they sport a 10-3 win/loss record on the season, 5-2 on the road. In Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play, they are a perfect 7-0. The SIAC is a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II conference.

The former Doris Johnson Senior High School student-athlete split a pair of free throws with 2:28 left in the game to cut Lane’s lead to one point, 51-50. The Tigers took the lead with 1:17 left in the game on a pair of free throws. McCoy had a huge block with 45 seconds left in the game that kept the Tigers up 52-51. Two late free throws with 13 seconds left extended that lead to 54-51 – the final score.

A last second three-point effort missed and the Tigers held on for the win.

The Tigers were down 14-6 early in the first half but came back to only be down 27-26 at the half. In the second half, the Tigers took a 43-37 lead at the 10:06 mark for their largest lead of the game.

It was a poor shooting night for both teams as they both shot under 35 percent from the field. The Tigers shot 32.8 percent while Lane shot 34 percent. The Tigers won the rebounding category with 43 rebounds compared to 38 rebounds for Lane. The Tigers had 19 second chance points and Lane had just four second chance points.

The 6’ 5” big man is averaging 9.8 points and 8.8 boards per game. He has had a double-double in three of his last four games. Since starting the season scoring under 10 points in each of his first four games, McCoy has hit the double-digit mark in scoring in seven of his last nine games. He also collected 10 or more rebounds in the last four games, and he is shooting 56 percent on the season.

McCoy and the Tigers will play Edward Waters University on Saturday January 8 at the HRC Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Bahamian duo Bradley Lightbourne and Joshua Dames were set to play for the Kansas City Kansas Community College (KCKCC) Blue Devils against Metropolitan Community College on Wednesday night, but that game was cancelled. Their next opportunity to play will be on Monday January 10 when they take on North Central Missouri College at the KCKCC Fieldhouse in Kansas City, Kansas. They have an 8-6 record on the season.