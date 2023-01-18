McCoy selected for NBA Academy camp

Bahamian junior national basketball team standout Terrell McCoy was selected to participate in the 2023 NBA Academy Women’s Camp Latin America. The camp got underway on Monday and wraps up on Thursday, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

The camp is accommodating all the top female prospects from across the Latin American region. The NBA Academy’s women’s program is an elite basketball development system for top female prospects. It was launched in 2018.

The NBA Academy Latin America’s statement focuses on the campers receiving instructions from high-level coaches.

“Terrell McCoy was individually selected by the NBA (National Basketball Association) based on her outstanding basketball skills and leadership abilities. The NBA Academy Elite Women’s Africa Regional Camp will be a unique opportunity for each player to improve their basketball ability, be coached by WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) former and current players/coaches and get to know other basketball players at the same age level from the region.”

McCoy was outstanding for The Bahamas in the Centrobasket Under-15 Championship that was held in Puerto Rico in June 2022. The Bahamas lost all of its games but McCoy finished the tournament averaging a double-double at 10.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. She led The Bahamas in both categories. She finished with three double-doubles in the five games that The Bahamas played in while averaging 27.5 minutes per game.

NBA Mexico Basketball Operations Senior Director Marc Pulles said they are excited to work with McCoy and the other players.

“There is a lot of excitement around women’s basketball across Latin America and the Caribbean and the NBA Academy women’s program is at the center of our efforts to further grow the game at the elite level and help promising young women maximize their potential,” he said. “We’re excited to work with some of the top prospects from across the region to help them develop as players and leaders while also providing them with the memorable experience of learning from WNBA players, legends and coaches.”

McCoy is also a star in the track and field arena, competing in the throws. She won the bronze medal in the under-17 girls discus at the 2022 CARIFTA Games in Kingston, Jamaica, and has qualified for this year’s CARIFTA Games.

The 2023 NBA Academy Women’s Camp Latin America will bring together 29 of the top high school-age prospects from 13 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. A total of 10 former NBA Academy Women’s Camp Latin America participants have committed to or gone on to attend NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division I schools in the United States.

Nike is the presenting partner for the camp, and each camper will be provided with Nike basketball shoes, uniforms and other apparel.